Kenley Riley earned silver medals in both freestyle and folk style competitions at the N.C. Wrestling Association Championships. The West Carteret freshman took part in her first girls division competition and competed in the 138-pound class. She previously wrestled for Morehead City Middle School and the Bull Sharks Grapplers Wrestling Club. (Contributed photo)
Riley earns pair of silver medals at NCWA Championships
