PELETIER — Racecar wrecks are supposed to happen on the track. They’re not supposed to happen on the drive home and certainly not at the hands of a drunk driver.
That’s what happened to Carsyn Gillikin two weeks ago on June 25 when a drunk driver collided into her family’s SUV pulling the trailer with her No. 99 Legends car inside.
The collision ripped the back tire off the Tahoe her parents Clif and Christy, her cousin Summer Sullivan and their dog Gunner were riding in. The offending car tore into the trailer, vaulting a generator straight into the Legends car motor and totaling Gillikin’s best ride.
“We lost a lot,” Gillikin said. “The Tahoe was totaled, the trailer, the car in it, all of it. We had just put in a new motor, different suspensions, springs, tires, the whole thing. It was a lot of upgrades.”
The Newport driver had just placed eighth in a field of 14 drivers that night in the first of twin races at the Bobby Watson Carteret County Speedway. She placed 11th in the second race. Gillikin made the leap last year from the Junior Mini Cup to Legends, a much faster, more challenging car to navigate.
Gillikin was driving in her own vehicle that night, planning to meet up with her parents to caravan home after dropping off a friend. She didn’t know anything was amiss until she got a call from fellow driver Scotty Benford.
“He told me I needed to come back right away,” Gillikin said. “He had been riding over to the track when it happened, so he knew what happened before anyone else did.”
Back at the collision site outside the bar Rookies, Clif and Christy were waiting for the police and examining the damage. Thankfully, everyone in the SUV was safe.
“That was my first question, is everyone in the car OK?” Christy said. “My niece was in the backseat, and if that car had pulled out a second earlier, she could have been seriously hurt or worse. I went from incredibly scared to incredibly angry. There is zero reason for anyone to be that intoxicated and get behind the wheel of a car.”
The next day, the racing community poured out its support for the family.
“We couldn’t believe it,” Clif said. “People have offered us trailers and cars for her to drive, a truck for (Gillikin’s brother) Gavin to drive since it was his Tahoe that got totaled.”
For a driver, “seat time” is the only way to get better. Losing her top car and dealing with the financial fallout from the accident made that a challenge for Gillikin, but help from a fellow race enthusiast helped ease that.
“There was a lot of people that reached out to me personally, whether it was friends or people who knew me from the track,” she said. “I had someone reach out and ask about the practice and race fees and then offered to pay for them the next weekend. It just shows the racing community is like a big family.”
MAKING THE JUMP
Gillikin started driving in June 2020, right before her 15th birthday. She turned 17 on Saturday, a race day.
“Typically, you don’t get the races that actually fall on your birthday, so I was really excited when I found out the race was going to fall on that day,” she said.
The accident left her without her fastest car for the race, but a fellow Legends driver, Chase Singletary, offered up his No. 75 car for the race as a birthday gift. The car features a FZ09 water-cooled engine, a major upgrade from the air-cooled Yamaha XJ1250 Gillikin was used to driving.
During practice on the Wednesday leading up to the race, Gillikin climbed into the car for the first time, unsure how it would handle for her.
She wound up breaking a 19-minute lap time for the first time in her career.
“She picked up half a second on her first day with her first time driving a car that wasn’t tuned specifically to her,” Clif said. “That was shocking, and it really helped us understand what she was capable of.”
The personal best 18.75-second clocking was just the confidence boost Gillikin needed after struggling to adjust to the Legends division.
She won her second career start back in 2020 and later that year went on to score a historic win at Myrtle Beach Speedway, being the final feature race winner at the now-defunct track.
Now, however, she had hit a wall. She wasn’t improving at the rate, but the Mini Cups didn’t need shifting and Legends were notoriously tough to control.
“There was a time where I kind of stopped thinking I was going to get better,” Gillikin said. “I thought maybe it was something I wasn’t doing right. I know I’m not a perfect driver, but I was definitely doubting myself. That made me realize it’s about more than just the driver. Sometimes the car matters.”
When the time came for Gillikin to look at another division beyond Mini Cup, she chose Legends because the 5/8 scale replicas of 1930s and 1940s vehicles were rear-wheel drive, same as the Late Models.
“People told me if I ever wanted to drive a Late Model or get close to what NASCAR drivers are driving, I should stick to a rear-wheel drive car,” Gillikin said. “Legends are the hardest car on the track to drive, so it has been an adjustment.”
When she started racing in the division, she ran with FJ1200 engines before upgrading to the 1250s. Now, her eye is on the FZ09 that helped her crack 19 minutes for the first time.
“They handle a whole lot better,” Gillikin said. “When I get on the gas on my 1250, that thing goes sideways. The Z09 responds so much better.”
Gillikin never got to race Singletary’s No. 75 car in a race as that weekend was rained out. Now that her usual Legends car is out of commission, Clif and Christy are ready to help her take the next step in her racing career.
“Carsyn is a good driver. She can be a frontrunner,” Christy said. “She hasn’t had the equipment to do the chasing it takes to get there. She can hold her own, and she goes faster than most, but she’s ready to make the next jump.”
Long term, Gillikin knows driving a racecar is something she’ll always want to do. Whether that means staying amateur or trying to make the leap to professional is still up in the air. For now, she is just enjoying being a teenager doing something she loves.
“Sometimes I just think I want to be with my home track and my home people because it’s fun, and another part of me thinks this is something I could do for the rest of my life. Right now, it’s just fun, and I hope it stays like that forever.”
Her dad agreed, hoping she pursues the sport for as long as she wants to.
“She loves it, and she gets faster each time. We were a rainout away from making some noise with that car. We’ll get there. For now, we’re always looking for sponsors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.