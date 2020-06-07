Raise your hand if you thought COVID-19 would be the wildest thing to happen in 2020.
Shoot, I remember telling my wife back in January that Kobe Bryant’s accidental death would probably make the top 10 list of news for the decade, even though it happened in the first month of the first year. Boy, was I wrong.
I understand why the Black Lives Matter protests are a surprise to a lot of people. I even understand why some people think the protests over the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are overkill. They’re flat-out wrong, but I understand.
I’m surprised they haven’t happened sooner. I remember using this very column four years ago to record the sports world’s reactions to the collective deaths of Michael Brown, Eric Garner and Philando Castile, among others.
I remember LeBron James, Chris Paul, Dwayne Wade and Carmelo Anthony taking the stage at the 2016 ESPYs to decry police profiling and violence. People were upset when the quartet pointed to the social activism of predecessors Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jim Brown, athletes who used the medium and power afforded them to speak out against cultural injustices.
“Stick to sports,” they said.
So, what does that tell you about this current wave of protests and outrage? This week, some of the biggest names in music, movies, government, business and technology spoke out against the continued – and now properly documented – police brutalities against people with black skin.
It wasn’t just the usual names and it wasn’t just national figures either. Radio stations went black, Times Square went black and Nickelodeon, the kids TV network, went black Tuesday with the message, “I can’t breathe” written on the screen. My own kids’ doctor posted a message on social media expressing solidarity with the black community and advice on how to broach this very necessary topic with our children. Heck, Dank Burrito in Raleigh sustained some damage during protests this week, and on Tuesday, its social media page still participated in the nationally planned “black-out.”
Some of the NBA’s best athletes were on the street level of the nationwide protests this week as well. Golden State Warriors stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson joined protests in Oakland, Boston Celtics phenom Jaylen Brown drove to Atlanta to participate in protests in his hometown, and Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey took to the streets of his own city to join the protests.
Do you know how many weeks it took for the league and its players to agree to a plan that would safely continue an abridged season with COVID-19 still in the mix? How many minutes do you think it took for some of those players to put that caution aside and take part in a movement that has sent ripples throughout the country? That should tell you how important this issue is to a predominantly black league.
That’s why I’m not surprised to see how quiet leagues like the MLB and NHL are right now. What surprises me, however, is how few NFL stars are getting involved. Granted, comparing basketball commissioner Adam Silver to football commissioner Roger Goodell is like comparing apples to rotting oranges, but still I’m surprised.
I commend Carolina Panthers players Shaq Thompson, Tre Boston, Andre Smith, Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz for participating in Charlotte protests on Monday, but they did it anonymously with masks on and no attention. I can understand the impulse to make their participation about the issue and not themselves, but starring in the most popular league in America is a stage that cannot go wasted.
There are a few players out there on the street, and even more are on social media offering support, but I’d like to see more. It’s not as if supporting a Black Lives Matter movement will do anything to hamper their career in the “No Fun League.” It’s not like they’ll be blackballed and refused a job, such as what happened to ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
The good news for Panthers players is, they have the full support of their organization. Unlike the stodgy regime of former owner Jerry Richardson, new owner David Tepper and head coach Matt Rhule have both expressed support of the movement and of their players’ desires to participate in it.
Rhule said Thursday in a press conference, “I want to have a team full of men who know their purpose in life is not just to play football…When I see them out joining protestors, I want them to know I support them with whatever they do.”
So, now’s the time Panthers players and the rest of the league. I hope they use the platform afforded them. Even if it is the offseason, the NFL has visibility all year long. There are very little sports on TV right now anyway, so what’s the difference?
If you have a voice right now, use it.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.