MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret baseball team ran its league winning streak to 21 on Tuesday with an 11-1 victory over Swansboro.
The Patriots (13-5 overall) are seemingly well on their way to a fifth consecutive conference championship with a 7-0 mark in the 3A Coastal Conference.
They haven’t lost a league contest since March 21, 2019 in a 3-2 setback to Jacksonville – there was no conference season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic – and are 45-4 over the past five seasons in league play.
West had little trouble with a Swansboro squad that fell to 3-4 in Coastal and 12-7 overall.
CW Bayer moved to 6-0 on the mound with an outstanding effort. He struck out 10 and walked one in the five-inning mercy-rule game, surrendering just one run on six hits.
The Patriots scored five runs apiece in the second and fourth innings to break the game wide open.
Bryan Garner broke a 1-1 tie in the second inning with a single to score Zach Odum and Ryland Howell. An error on a Josh Mason hit then scored Landon Gray, and Mason scored on a passed ball to make it 5-1.
In the fourth inning, Landon Millis crossed the plate on a Blaine Norris fielder’s choice. Tyler DeLuzio drove home Garner with a double, and Norris and DeLuzio scored on a Bayer single. Bayer put the final run on the board when he scored on a Odum single.
Garner went 3-for-3 to lead the way offensively.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Swansboro…...100 00x x - 1 6 2
W. Carteret…..150 5xx x - 11 8 0
WP – Bayer
LP – Haswell
Swansboro leading hitters: Brinkley 2-2; Meadows 1-1; Abalos 1-2; Mansfield 1-3; Haswell 1-3, run.
W. Carteret leading hitters: Garner 3-3 (2B), 2 RBI, 2 runs; DeLuzio 1-2 (2B), RBI, run; Norris 1-2, 2 RBI, run; Bayer 1-2, 2 RBI, run; Odum 1-2, RBI, run; Mason 1-2, run.
