OCEAN — The Croatan girls soccer team captured its second 3A Coastal Conference victory on Thursday with a 2-0 shutout over White Oak.
The Cougars (3-6 overall) are now 2-1 in league play with their first consecutive win of the season. They only trail Dixon by a game after losing to the Bulldogs 4-0 to start their conference schedule on March 21.
White Oak dropped to 1-11 overall and 0-2 in the conference with the loss.
Croatan scored a goal in each half of the win, with Kaygan Forsythe slotting the first and Emma Brubaker the second. Forsythe assisted the second goal and scored the first off a pass from Payton Cieslak.
The Cougars took eight shots on goal in total and earned seven corner kicks. In the net, starting keeper Grace Smith finished with one save over 74 minutes. Lily Richards also took the net for six minutes and faced no shots on goal.
Croatan will travel to West Carteret (7-4-1 overall) on Thursday. The Patriots are 1-1 in league play.
