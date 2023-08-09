CAPE CARTERET — The basketball court at the GYM Cape Carteret Aquatic & Wellness Center in Cape Carteret looked like a who’s who of county hoops on Monday.
Two teams, Carolina Blackout and From the Pit to the Palace, met for the finals of the Cape Carteret Summer League, with the Steven Overby-coached Carolina Blackout team winning 87-82.
Lee Stiles coached the other squad, named for his nonprofit organization by the same moniker. Stiles organized the 10-team league to provide an additional recreational opportunity for players looking for a chance to compete during a time of the year when little else is offered.
“It was a chance to give them something to do dur-ing the summertime,” Stiles said. “Boredom can lead to trouble, so we just wanted to make sure everyone had a place to ball. You meet a lot of guys through summer league and become good friends.”
The two teams were made up by a host of recent high school alums, including many from West Carteret, East Carteret and Croatan.
The roster for the From the Pit to the Palace team included West Carteret’s Nathan Windley, Jaxon Ellingsworth, Jacob Ellingsworth, Arron Stewart, Jalani Jones and Sylvester Wilcox, East Carteret’s Jack Garrison IV and Caleb Hymon, Havelock’s Josh Reid, Epiphany’s Sage Church, Scottye Walker and Hazael Andrew.
The roster for the Carolina Blackout team was made up by Croatan’s Austin Saunders, Mitchell Smith, West Carteret’s Matthew Collins, Swansboro’s Matt Grulke, Richlands’ Cravon Francois, Northside-Jacksonville’s Darrick Washington and Fike’s Brandon Monk and Carter Monk.
“The guys played great,” Stiles said. “The main thing is to go out there and have fun.”
The league also recog-nized the top points scorers and rebounders, too.
The top 10 scorers were: Brandon Monk of Carolina Blackout with 27.1 points per game, Jacque Brown of 252mavs with 21.7 points, Gavin Gillikin of Nuggets with 21.4 points, Jaheim Lockhart of Harlowe Dawgs with 20.1 points, Daquan Pate of CCT with 19.9 points, John Hester of Nuggets with 18.9 points, Dillon Cochran of Coastline with 18.4 points, Anthony Harris of Don’t Sleep with 18 points, Sam Johnson of 252mavs with 17.6 points and Mo Bowman of Har-lowe Dawgs with 17.2 points.
The top five rebounders were: Thomas Fryar of Don’t Sleep with 15.5 re-bounds per game, Hester with 13.8 rebounds, Cochran with 11.6 re-bounds, Aric A of CCT with 10.2 rebounds and Saun-ders with 10 rebounds.
For Stiles, the league was the latest in a series of community engagement events. The vice chair for the Carteret County Reentry Council, he put together a reentry simula-tion at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in April to raise awareness about the diffi-culties incarcerated individ-uals may experience post release from jail or prison.
Stiles had his own expe-rience with just such a reentry after serving time for 13 felony convictions and five misdemeanors.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that God allowed me to go through all that to share my story and help change others’ lives,” he said.
Stiles, who is running for Morehead City Council in the upcoming municipal election in November, is passionate about address-ing the opioid crisis that plagues the county as well as cities and town across the country. His nonprofit organization takes a faith-based approach to the sub-ject of drug rehabilitation.
“If we lose one life to the opioid crisis, that’s one life too many,” he said.
The licensed minister has hopes to contribute to effective change at the mu-nicipal level.
“I want to make sure our taxpayer money is go-ing to good use and doing something cost effective,” he said. “There are a lot of good people running for office. I think good changes are right around the corner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.