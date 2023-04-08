MOREHEAD CITY — The Patriots controlled the first 20 minutes Thursday night in its girls soccer contest with Croatan.
It’s all they needed.
West Carteret managed to cling to a 2-1 victory in a crucial 3A Coastal Conference match that featured the added spice of a county rivalry.
The Patriots hadn’t beaten the Cougars since 2017, going 0-2-1 in the series since that time.
“That was pretty good,” West first-year coach Cory Noe said. “That is the first time we’ve beaten them in ages.”
West tied its win total from last year, improving to 8-4-1 overall and 2-1 in league play. Croatan fell to 3-8 overall and 2-2 in the Coastal. Dixon (8-1-2) leads the conference with a 3-0 mark.
Sasha Baker scored on a deflection after Mary-Neal Rowland received a cross from Sam Huber in the seventh minute. Seven minutes later, Aubrey McCall sent a looping pass from midfield to Ruby Parker who headed the ball into the net over the keeper.
“We were really good in that first 20 minutes,” Noe said. “I felt like they couldn’t get a foot in the game, and we dominated all of it and were rewarded with two goals.”
Noe’s squad managed just one shot over the next 66 minutes while Croatan put seven shots on goal.
Warm temperature, a few missing players creating a short bench and physical play contributed to West’s struggles after its opening 20 minutes of impressive play.
“I feel like we are fully deserving of the win,” Noe said. “Our play warranted it. That early blitz was really good. I was really happy with that. It’s the first time we’ve had to face pressure under that high level while protecting a lead. We coped with it. We didn’t do particularly well, but we rode it out.”
The temperature hovered around 80 degrees at kickoff, and there was a total of 26 fouls called. Most players were covered in dirt after a physical game that turned chippy often in the first half.
The final 20 minutes of the first half saw more even play.
Croatan then took control of the second half, holding a 6-1 advantage on shots on goal and a 3-0 lead on corner kicks.
“I’m really proud of the way our girls fought for 80 minutes,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “We definitely put a lot of pressure on them and were unlucky to not get a second goal.”
The Cougars finally found the back of the net in the 62nd minute when Emma Brubaker rushed the goal and poked in a corner kick from Payton Cieslak.
A 30-yard free kick from Hannah Berger with 13 minutes to go bounced over the line after a scrum in front of the goal, but Croatan was called for fouling the keeper after West’s Chloe Dunn went down hard in goal.
Neither coach was happy with the play. Slater thought the goal was good, and Noe thought his keeper was fouled too hard with no card issued.
Slater also disagreed with a late call when the clock didn’t stop on a substitution in the final seconds of the game as his team set up a free kick from midfield.
“It’s a local rivalry and it played that way, which is always great,” Slater said. “They are always fun to be a part of. Full credit to West for taking advantage of the opportunities they created. We were unlucky to not put ours away. We’ll see where we go from here.”
The teams will meet again in the regular season finale on Tuesday, May 9.
Here are results of the game:
Croatan........................................ 0 1 - 1
West Carteret.............................. 2 0 - 2
Croatan West Carteret
8 Shots 4
3 Corner Kicks 0
1 Saves 3
14 Fouls 12
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
WC – Baker (Rowland assist), 7th min.
WC – Parker (McCall assist), 14th min.
C – Brubaker (Cieslak assist), 62nd min.
