OCEAN — Another day on the pitch, another impressive win for the Croatan boys soccer team.
The Cougars (9-0) are barreling toward a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship, their latest conquest a 6-0 blanking of Dixon.
Croatan is 8-0 in the conference and has out-scored its league opponents a combined 52-2. The closest finish so far was a 3-1 win over second-place Richlands (6-1-1) on Feb. 8.
A solo conference title would be a program first for the Cougars who placed second last year and tied with Dixon and Southwest Onslow in 2018 during a shortened season due to Hurricane Florence. Croatan has placed second in the conference four out of the other past six years.
Currently, the Cougars are ranked by MaxPreps.com as the No. 1 team in the 2A classification and No. 4 across all classifications, pointing to potentially favorable matchups when the playoffs begin March 16.
“I don’t see why not,” Croatan coach Paul Slater answered when asked if his team could match up well with the other eastern region teams.
The Cougars looked like a playoff-caliber team against Dixon (4-3-1), despite not scoring their first goal until the 23rd minute. There was visible frustration at times as the offense only managed two goals in the first half.
“That was good for us tonight, to have to deal with that,” Slater said. “It’s good to be challenged. That’s what we try to do in practice every day, challenging ourselves, pushing ourselves.”
Travis Garner-McGraw slotted that first goal, followed by another from Eli Simonette in the 28th minute off an assist from Danny Metcalf. The Cougars were otherwise limited in scoring opportunities for the remainder of the first half.
“It felt like we were a little poor technically in the first half,” Slater said. “Dixon came in with a really good game plan to nullify our quickness. We’re going to run into a game where we don’t get our 15-20 shots on goal. Can we take our three or four and do something it? I think we can.”
Garner-McGraw, who leads the team with 22 goals, scored another goal in the 61st minute off a second rebound on a corner kick. Danny Metcalf made the kick, Garner-McGraw had a header blocked by a defender, Garrett Beaupre’s kick was deflected by the keeper and Garner-McGraw finished for the 3-0 lead.
The Cougars scored their final three goals in the last 12 minutes of the match, with Boucher heading one in the 68th, A.J. Matas drilling one in the 71st and Metcalf adding a goal to his impressive night in the 78th.
Croatan will host Heide Trask (3-4-1) on Monday.
