CARTERET COUNTY — All three county teams will take a pause this Friday for their regular season bye week.
All three wrapped up their nonconference schedules last week, too, West Carteret with a 14-13 win over East Carteret and Croatan with a 26-14 loss to Beddingfield.
Here is a brief look at how each team is faring as they head into their conference schedules next week:
WEST CARTERET
The Patriots have the best overall record in the county at 3-2 as they look to hit the repeat button on last season’s 3A Coastal Conference championship, the program’s first since its first season in 1964.
West’s losses have come against tough opponents, Havelock (3-1) and Jacksonville (3-1), while its wins have come against three 2-3 teams in West Craven, Farmville Central and East.
Offense hasn’t come easy for the Patriots this season, and the majority of the yards have come through the air. Sophomore quarterback Jaylen Hewitt has thrown for 631 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions. His top receiver has been Justice Dade’El with 18 catches for 259 yards and a score.
On the ground, Keegan Callahan has the most yards with 87 and three touchdowns. Callahan also shines on defense with 30 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Next week, the Patriots will start their league schedule at home against Dixon (0-5).
CROATAN
The Cougars are looking to improve on their 2-3 league finish last season with a bruising, effective run game.
The loss to Beddingfield on Friday was Croatan’s first this season to a team lower than it on MaxPreps.com’s state rankings. The other two losses came against Havelock (3-1) and East Duplin (4-1). Its wins have come over Pamlico County (1-4) and East (2-3).
This season, the Cougars have relied almost entirely on the run game, led by senior Brayden Stephens. He has 801 yards and seven touchdowns on 118 carries. Anthony Bentz has 229 yards and three touchdowns, and Josh Steffy has 170 yards and two scores.
Quarterback Coleman Davis has completed four passes, all to Jackson Griffing for 40 yards, and thrown four interceptions. Backup signal-caller Easton Taylor has thrown two picks.
Next week, the Cougars will host White Oak (2-1) for their start of 3A Coastal Conference play.
EAST CARTERET
The Mariners are looking to finish better than third in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference with an offense balanced out by the run and pass.
East’s wins have come against Ayden-Grifton (0-5) and Swansboro (1-3), while its losses have come versus Croatan (2-3), White Oak (2-1) and West Carteret (2-3).
The Mariners have put on a balanced display of offense this season, led by quarterback Jacob Nelson with 373 rushing yards and three touchdowns and 340 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Shamel Baker leads the receiving unit with three touchdowns, while Charles Matheka and Jaedon Watson have each scored once.
The run game is led by Antonio Bryant who has 274 yards and two scores.
East will start its conference schedule next week with a visit from Northside-Pinetown (3-2).
