OCEAN — Croatan’s Cora Taylor is staying close to home next fall when she laces up for Division I Campbell University.
She made it official at a recent signing day ceremony, becoming just the second girls player from the school to go straight from high school to a Division I college program.
The talented senior midfielder had a line of phone calls slated for the first day of the recruitment schedule over the summer. The first one was at 9 a.m. with Campbell head women’s soccer coach Samar Azem.
“I didn’t know much about Campbell, but she really wanted to talk to me, which was really cool,” Tay-lor said. “It was very nerve-wracking at first.”
Taylor considered other choices, but only Campbell, just over 100 miles away from Croatan, checked off all the boxes on her list. It was close to home, had a beautiful campus that offered her major of choice, exercise science, and gave off the family vibes she was looking for in her next home for four years.
“I loved how the coach-ing staff would just ran-domly text me and ask how I was doing,” she said. “They just seemed very friendly from the get-go. Knowing I’m going to be away from my parents, I wanted to be in a family environment. It’s a really beautiful campus, too. I knew it was going to be a home away from home when I visited.”
Taylor made contact with the players already at Campbell, confirmed what she already suspected about the family atmos-phere, and made the deci-sion to officially accept an athletic scholarship and sign on to play as a Fighting Camel in 2021-2022.
Now, Taylor can go into her final season at Croatan with the pressure of choos-ing her college off her plate.
“I’m glad that I have it all set up,” she said. “It takes a lot of stress off.”
The senior was quick to thank her parents, Ed and Brenda Tarbutton, for their support over the years.
“They put a lot of work into raising me,” she said, “and put in the time and money to support my dream of playing this sport.”
Taylor will be one of a handful of seniors this spring when the Cougars look to build on the success of the 2020-2021 season. Croatan finished 14-1-1 overall and 11-0-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Confer-ence. Its first loss of a shortened season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pan-demic was a 1-0 loss to Clinton in the third round of the 2A state playoffs.
Croatan head coach Paul Slater expects Taylor to do well at the next level, where the speed of play suits her skillset better than the high school level.
“Cora’s going to do well,” Slater said. “She is an extremely smart player, and she’s very good technically. There are a lot of things she can do that we don’t really see at the high school level. She’s someone who wants to move the ball and play one-touch, two-touch. She’ll fit in really well.”
This year, the Cougars will be a 3A squad, returning three of its top seven scorers and starting keeper.
“I’m excited, but sad at the same time, that this is my last year with the pro-gram,” Taylor said. “I grew up with a lot of the girls on the team since elementary school. I’m excited for the future, though, and I’m ready to have fun playing the game I love one more time in a Croatan jersey.”
Last season, Taylor tied for the team lead in assists with 11 and notched seven goals.
When Campbell made its pitch to Taylor, Azem tabbed her as a potential striker instead of the mid-field, where she played as a Cougar and with the Wil-mington Hammerheads.
“Cora is an excellent addition to our program,” Azem said in a release on her signing. “She is a true 9 with the ability to play un-derneath and through back lines. I’m excited to see her develop her power and abil-ity to put back lines under pressure.”
Taylor will be joining a Campbell program that finished the 2021 season 12-4-2 overall and won the Big South Conference with a 9-1 record.
