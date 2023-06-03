OCEAN — One year after joining the Croatan boys basketball program, John Humphrey is taking over as its varsity head coach.
Humphrey spent last season as the assistant coach for Scott McBride who returned to the helm after serving in the same role from the 2005-2006 season to 2008-2009.
Now the duo will flip places with Humphrey taking the head coach position and McBride serving as the assistant.
“I’m really excited for the opportunity,” Humphrey said. “Me and Scott go way back. This is a job we still want to do together. I need him, he does a lot. But I’m also really confident in my ability to do this. I love teaching, and I feel like I have a lot of basketball knowledge to give.”
The first-year pair helped turn the program around from a 1-19 finish two years ago to an 11-13 record in 2022-2023.
Croatan has only put up one winning record in the last 10 years.
“I want to keep doing what we started last year, help restore the culture here with a winning program,” Humphrey said. “It’s going to be tough, but everything worth doing ain’t easy. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Calling the duo a mix of “fire and ice,” Croatan Athletic Director Dave Boal is happy about the level of continuity the change lends the program.
“We’re sorry to lose Scott as head coach, but excited to see where John can take this,” Boal said. “I think they’re a great duo together, I’m glad they’ll still be coaching together.”
When McBride took the position last year after spending one season as the varsity boys assistant and four as the jayvee girls coach, he knew he needed an assistant with deep knowledge of the game.
He reached out to Humphrey and was pleasantly surprised to be able to add him to the staff.
“He’s got a lot more knowledge about basketball than I do, and he’s great with the kids,” McBride said. “It started to become apparent midway through (last) season that he should probably be the head coach. He could be coaching at the college level, so for him to be at Croatan, it’s really exciting.
“I am comfortable taking a step back. I know in my heart it’s the right move. John is good for the kids. They respond well to him. I can also take some more time to focus on my family while still helping the team.”
The position at Croatan is one Humphrey, 42, also looked at as far back as 2016 when he made the transition to coach after a long and productive career as a prolific player.
Known as “Helicopter” for his high-flying ways – he had a reported 45-inch vertical leap in his prime – the former West Carteret standout spent 13 years playing for the Basketball Japan League, remaining its all-time leading scorer and all-time leader in steals in history.
The four-time scoring champion (2006, 2007, 2013 and 2014) averaged a career-high 27.2 points in 2012 with the Saitama Broncos.
He also spent two seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), playing for the Las Vegas Rattlers in 2003 and the Boston Frenzy in 2004. Before leaving the Frenzy for Japan, he was leading the ABA in scoring and won the league dunk contest. He also made a name for himself on the streetball AND1 Mixtape Tour.
At the high school level, Humphrey earned the News-Times Player of the Year award in 1998, averaging 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game.
He then transferred to Oak Hill Academy, helping the national prep school powerhouse in Mouth of Wilson, Va. to a 31-0 record and a national championship in 1999. He averaged 11.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in his time there.
Humphrey first made the transition to coach in 2016 when he led the ABA expansion team RDC (Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill) Vulcans. Last season was his first coaching at the high school varsity level.
“I think we took 10 steps forward last year,” Humphrey said. “The wins and losses didn’t always show it, but we were in a lot of games. I don’t do moral victories, but we were a few possessions, a few shots away from shocking some people last year.”
Humphrey said the focus this season will be on learning the fundamentals and playing together as a team without worrying about individual statistics.
“The teaching aspect is really unique at this level,” he said. “A lot of guys come in and don’t know the basics. That’s going to be a big focus. Guys coming out of Croatan are going to be knowledgeable about the game.”
Establishing team chemistry will be key, which should be made easier by the fact the program will return seven of its top eight scorers.
The coach will challenge the team this summer with a few tough scrimmages to help find that chemistry. So far, the summer docket includes East Carteret, Jacksonville and Southwest Onslow.
“We’re going to challenge these guys and put big names and big schools in front of them and expect them to perform,” Humphrey said. “We have to learn to play together. If we focus on the fundamentals, the scoreboard will take care of itself.”
Humphrey and McBride will both have kids on the team next season. Humphrey’s son, Jaden Hilliard, ranked second on the team in scoring last season with 11 points per game.
McBride’s son, Kannon, has been a standout performer at Broad Creek Middle School and will join the program as a freshman this fall.
The pair won’t be the first coaches to have a kid on the roster, and Humphrey said he certainly isn’t worried about keeping things fair.
“No one gets special treatment,” he said. “I treat everyone fairly. I’m probably harder on Jaden than anyone else, so nothing is going to be handed out this season.”
