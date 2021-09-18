MOREHEAD CITY — If you missed the first few minutes of either half in the boys soccer match between West Carteret and East Carteret on Thursday, you would have missed all the action.
The Patriots beat the Mariners 5-2 in a home game where six of the seven goals came at the beginning of each half.
The game seemed like a runaway victory for West (4-1-1) at halftime, but both teams scored twice in the second half to make an interesting clash between the two programs. After the game, Patriot head coach Noah Lewis was not happy with the effort he saw by his team after the break.
“To put it bluntly, I’m disappointed,” he said. “We won the game, but once we went up 3-0, I felt like we just got lazy. I don’t care who we’re playing or what the score is, I never want to see our intensity let up. The complacency that showed up tonight is what creeps into conference play, and we can’t have that.”
The Patriots actually led 4-0 with a Jonah Lind goal two minutes into the second half, but East (0-3) responded with a Jacob Nelson goal off an assist from Evan Fullwood three minutes later. The celebration from the Mariner bleachers lasted less than a minute, though, before Rob Cummings slotted his fourth goal of the match off an assist from Jake Bradley.
Nelson put the final goal of the match in the net in the 56th minute to make it a three-score game.
“This was a big step for our team,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “We’re playing on their turf, and we went down 3-0 early. But we came back and made things interesting. We’re still finding our strength. They played with a lot of heart, and we saw a lot of good moments. That’s what I’m taking away from this game.”
It was fitting that the game played on the same field the 56th annual Mullet Bucket would play the next night. The two county programs meet annually, with 2020 the exception due to a truncated schedule. The game Thursday was the first time West has allowed a goal from East since 2016, when it won 7-2. The Patriots won the next three matches by a combined 14-0 margin.
“At the end of the day, it’s a 5-2 win, and I understand that you can’t hate on that too much,” Lewis said. “But we can’t play like this against our very tough conference.”
The Patriots will start their 3A Coastal Conference schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Swansboro. They have two more nonconference matches before that, one of which is a rematch with East in Beaufort on Tuesday.
The Mariners were only playing in their third match of the season, having had a few canceled due to opponents entering COVID-19 quarantine protocol. Their last match was a 6-2 defeat to Southwest Onslow on Sept. 7.
“We haven’t played for the past nine days, so we’re a little rusty,” Diaz said. “Every game we have played, by the fifth minute, we’re trailing. If we work on those first several minutes, we can be in any game we play this season.”
The early deficit bug bit East in a big way against West, with Cummings posting his first hat trick of the season with three goals in the first 11 minutes. He scored in the second, fifth and 11th minutes, all on assists from Bradley.
“(Rob and Jake) were pretty in sync all night,” Lewis said. “They put on a good show, that’s for sure.”
Nelson was the standout player for East. The former football star joined the soccer team this fall and has made an immediate impact from his forward spot. He had a handful of non-goal special moments against the Patriots, including a big boot after a West corner kick that sailed 60 yards toward the opposite goal that he somehow reached before anyone else.
Still, Diaz is waiting for the chemistry factor to kick in between Nelson and his veteran players.
“He is a great player, there is no question,” he said. “Because he’s new to our program, we still have to work on how he clicks with his teammates and how they click with him.”
After Cummings’ goal in the 46th minute, the Patriots had precious few scoring opportunities. Their best approach came from Ryan Duncan sprinting down the sideline and looking for a cross and long through-balls from the middle of the field hoping to find Cummings in the middle.
“I thought we played really soft in the second half,” Lewis said. “We resorted to elementary tactics, bombing the ball from defense to offense when we have three quality midfielders waiting for passes. We can’t (have) simple, schoolboy tactics when we’re capable of so much more.”
He added, “It’s unrealistic to play Rob a through-ball every time we get the ball. We have to save our energy and make passes to our feet.”
A bonus from the early lead for West was Lewis getting to sub in players who don’t often get significant minutes.
“There are guys who have been grinding in practice and haven’t had the opportunity to play much,” he said. “I saw some good things from Anthony Rios, in particular. He hasn’t played soccer since he was a kid, and he was really relaxed and composed in the back.”
West’s keeper Matthew Roberts finished the game with three saves. His last save came in the 76th minute when East’s Logan Pilcher sent a long shot placed just under the cross bar.
On the other end of the field, East keeper Wyatt Nowacek finished with seven saves. He had to leave the field briefly after a minor injury, with Farron Cox subbing in for the mandated period of time.
Here are results of the match:
East Carteret................................... 0 2 - 2
West Carteret.................................. 3 2 - 5
East Carteret West Carteret
5 Shots 12
3 Corner Kicks 7
7 Saves 3
8 Fouls 7
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
WC – Cummings (Bradley assist), 2nd minute.
WC – Cummings (Bradley assist), 5th minute.
WC – Cummings (Bradley assist), 11th minute.
WC – Lind, 42nd minute.
EC – Nelson (Fullwood assist), 45th minute.
WC – Cummings (Bradley assist), 46th minute.
EC – Nelson (Lasky assist), 56th minute.
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.