OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team became the second county program in the sport to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cougars had two matches, including senior night against Dixon on Dec. 18, delayed after a player tested positive. The team is required to quarantine for 14 days before returning to action.
“We were lucky that we found out about the positive test pretty early and were able to take action quickly,” Croatan coach Lindsey Gurley said. “It’s a bummer, but it’s something we’ll get through and hopefully keep playing after the break.”
Timing-wise, the quarantine period couldn’t have come at a better time. Unlike East Carteret, which had two positive tests during the meat of the regular season, the Cougars’ quarantine period will take place during the already-scheduled Christmas break.
The coronavirus-affected sports calendar limited the regular season schedule to just 14 matches, so missing any match is a blow. The timing of Croatan’s quarantine means Gurley won’t have to sweat reschedules.
The Cougars will make up their two missing matches on Wednesday against Heide Trask and then Tuesday, Jan. 5, against Dixon. Croatan leads the conference at 8-0 overall, but Dixon is right behind it at 6-2. The Cougars won the first match with the Bulldogs 3-0 as part of a run of 20 straight victories by 3-0 sweep.
“We’re very fortunate that we’ll still have a chance to finish our season,” Gurley said. “The girls will still get a senior night, too, which was important to me. We’ll come back after this break and hopefully stay focused as we head into the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.