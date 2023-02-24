OAKLAND — Cooper Webb captured his first Monster Energy AMA Supercross win in nearly two years at Tampa and nearly followed seven days later with another victory.
The county native closed to within less than one second of Eli Tomac who bobbled twice on the last lap, including a brief off-track excursion, before holding on for the triumph.
“After last weekend, I just had the belief back and it was important to have that momentum, so tonight’s second-place result was good,” Webb said after the main event.
The race took place inside RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. for the rescheduled Round 2 of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. The original date was postponed due to regional flooding.
The event also provides points toward the inaugural 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship.
Webb put his fifth-place qualifying time aboard the 2023 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition to good use by launching to the front of his heat race. After absorbing pressure for the first half of the race, a small error in the whoops saw him drop two positions before he regrouped to finish third.
An equally impressive start to the main event saw the two-time 450SX champion jump into second place through the first turn before he lost a position soon afterward.
“At the beginning of the main event, I felt like I lacked the pace and couldn’t catch the two guys out front, but I stuck to my laps and began feeling really good at the end when I found some great lines and the track came to me late in the race,” he said.
Team Honda HRC's Chase Sexton led most of the night.
Five minutes into the 20-minute plus one lap race, he held a 2.2-second lead over Tomac who had gapped Webb by four seconds.
An earlier near crash may have gotten into Sexton’s head and led to an actual crash. There were just over six and a half minutes left on the race clock when he slipped sideways off a small single and crashed into a corner marker.
Tomac took over the lead while Sexton remounted in second place.
Sexton’s troubles weren't over. Webb was on the move, and with 48 seconds left on the race clock, he used a unique line down the track’s final rhythm section to get past Sexton. When the riders took the white flag, Webb was 4.3 seconds behind Tomac.
Then it was Tomac’s turn to make an unforced error.
On the final lap, he landed awkwardly into the face of a small jump, got off-balance and veered off the track. He recovered but looked off-time for the final lap while Webb laid down a fierce charge.
Webb had his fast line in the rhythm section that Tomac wasn’t on, and as the two riders approached the final turn, Webb’s faster line came up just short, and Tomac took the win less than a second ahead of Webb.
“A mistake from the leader on the last lap meant we got close to another win, but I pushed hard tonight, and I’m proud of that,” Webb said.
Tomac’s victory was his 48th supercross triumph, putting him into a tie for third-most all-time with Ricky Carmichael who called the race from the announcer’s booth.
Sexton took the final podium spot after leading much of the race as the 17-round season put its sixth race in the books for 2023.
Webb and Sexton are tied for second in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season standings with 132 points, trailing Tomac by seven points with 11 races remaining.
The series moves east Saturday night to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the second triple crown format race of the year. The event will pit the racers against one another in three separate main events to determine the overall finishing order.
And like every 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercros event, it also pays points toward the brand-new SuperMotocross World Championship. The new series encompasses the supercross and pro motocross seasons as well as two playoff races leading to a final. The 450-class champion earns a $1 million payout.
The gate will drop Saturday at 8 p.m. and air live on Peacock. A re-air will run at 1 a.m. on Monday on CNBC.
