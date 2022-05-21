KILL DEVIL HILLS — Croatan’s fantastic postseason boys lacrosse run ended in the 1A/2A/3A fourth round versus First Flight.
The No. 6 seed Cougars fell behind 7-0 before rallying and falling 12-6 to No. 2 seed First Flight.
“First Flight is a great team,” Croatan coach George Benson said. “We tried to beat them three times and put everything we had into it, but they are a great team.”
The Cougars dropped two games in the regular season to the Nighthawks (12-3) in 15-4 and 13-7 spreads.
Croatan ended the year with an 11-4 record to tie its program high for wins in a season.
Asher Denham had three goals and an assist in the third matchup with First Flight. Drew Degeorge, Graham Myers and Nathaniel Sylvester each chipped in with a goal. Myers had two assists in the contest. Matej Roth also tallied an assist.
Roth (71 points), Myers (47), Denham (31), Degeorge (28) and David Contreras (22) led the team in scoring this season as freshmen.
“To have a team full of freshmen, it points to good things coming up here,” Benson said.
