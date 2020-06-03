This is a sports column, but it seems trivial to discuss sports at a time like this.
You turn on the television each night, and it feels like the world is coming to an end.
Maybe it is … at least the world as we know it.
Nearly 110,000 Americans are dead from a virus in about three months. And more are likely to follow.
There are 40 million Americans out of work. And more are likely to follow.
If that wasn’t enough, now we have demonstrators filling the streets across the country for nine consecutive days to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minn.
What began as peaceful protests have sometimes turned violent. Stores have been looted and burned, police have been pelted with rocks and bottles, and protestors have been shot with rubber bullets and endured tear gas and flash-bang grenades. Hundreds of people have been arrested.
It’s as if we’re experiencing the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, the Great Depression of 1929 and the riots of 1968 … all at the same time.
If those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it, we must be the most ignorant people on the face of the planet.
When it comes to systemic racism, we tend to wash, rinse and repeat.
Some of those folks protesting in recent days had grandparents protesting years ago. And if we can’t learn from this latest racial unrest, and we never seem to, their grandchildren will be protesting years from now.
If we’re going to see real change, it’s likely up to the Millennials and Generation Z. God knows Generation X, Baby Boomers, The Silent Generation and all the ones who came before have failed miserably.
Three years ago, Heather Heyer was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. The 32-year-old’s last Facebook post stated, “If you're not outraged, you're not paying attention.”
For far too long, not enough of us have been paying attention.
And that’s why we’re in the world we’re in. Hopefully that world is coming to an end.
