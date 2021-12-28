The News-Times started handing out Golfer of the Year in 2018, and Jenna Rutledge has made the decision easy each year.
The East Carteret senior earns the honor for the fourth consecutive season after one of the top campaigns for a girls golfer in county history.
She tied for third in the 1A/2A state tournament for the second straight season after earning a runner-up finish at the regional competition.
After shooting 81 on the first day at the state match, she hit 80 on the second to total 161 and tie West Stokes’ Kirstyn Page.
A student at Marine Science and Technology (MaST) Early College High School, she is eligible to play at East because she lives in the school’s district.
Rutledge garnered a third-place regional finish as a junior and tallied her third conference championship in a row.
When she qualified for the state tournament as a freshman, after winning the first league title in program history and taking seventh at the 1A/2A east regional, Rutledge did something no East girls golfer had ever done before.
She went on qualify for the state event three more times.
As a sophomore, she shot 80 on both days at Longleaf Golf and Family Club to take seventh in the state following a seventh-place finish at the regional.
Rutledge won a conference title in her two middle school years and went on to capture the first three in her high school career. She would have gone 6-6 overall, but East didn’t play in a conference this season.
