HOLLY SPRINGS — The CPL East All-Stars lost a close 3-2 contest with the West All-Stars in Holly Springs on Sunday.
The Morehead City Marlins had seven players and head coach Sam Carel in the dugout for the East team after finishing the first half of the Coastal Plain League (CPL) season with an 18-6 record.
The team went into the all-star break at 25-9.
The game, held at Salamanders home field at Ting Stadium, was the first all-star game for the league since 2019. The players were voted upon within their division by league coaches, broadcasters and local media representatives from each market.
Marlins standout Tyler Wehrle of Tiffin got the start for the East team and didn’t disappoint, striking out two batters and allowing one hit with a 0.00 ERA over an inning on the mound. He only threw 15 pitches and nine were strikes.
He posted a 1.95 ERA with a 2-0 record during the first half of the season, where opposing batters were held to a .160 average.
The East team used nine pitchers for an inning apiece of work. Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) and Reece Wissinger (Southeastern) both pitched in relief and posted ERAs of 0.00. Wissinger struck out one batter and allowed two hits as the closer, while Hickey had one strikeout with no hits allowed.
During the first half of the season, Wissinger struck out 34 batters and posted a 0.48 ERA with four saves as a closer for the Fish. Hickey recorded the sixth-most strikeouts in the league during the first half of the season with 32, finishing with a 1.27 ERA and a 3-0 record over 21 1/3 innings.
The two teams were tied 1-1 going into the sixth inning when the West team scored two runs off Marlins reliever Logan Garza (Texas A&M-Kingsville). Christian Easley (UMBC) of the West team scored on a single from Beau Brewer (Paris), and Ty Jackson (East Georgia State) stole home for the game-winning run. Garza struck out two batters and tossed 14 strikes during his inning.
At the plate, only Marlins outfielder McGwire Tuffy (Quinnipiac) had luck with a 1-for-2 outing. The East team only managed five hits all game. Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) and Zack Miller (Catawba) combined to finish 0-for-3 at the plate.
Johnson was the starter at center field and Tuffy at second base. Miller was the backup at catcher.
Ben Watson (Elizabethtown College) was an eighth all-star selection for the Marlins but did not play in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.