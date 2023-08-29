OCEAN — Josh Steffy is often recognized for his play on offense, but he’s thinking more about the other side of the ball these days.
The Croatan senior is part of a defense that has shut out both of its opponents this football season.
“I know I’m not known for my defense, but I’m trying to get better at it,” Steffy said. “I’ve always liked defense more. I need to come downhill more as a linebacker, learn to slip blocks.”
The Cougars began the season with a 23-6 win over Washington in a game that saw the Pam Pack get on the board via a kickoff return. Croatan followed with a 23-0 win over Pamlico.
Steffy credited the defense’s improved play to new defensive coordinator Bobby Cieslak.
“He’s getting us to talk to each other more, communicate better, not break each other down, build each other up,” he said. “It’s a more complex scheme, and we’re only getting a little bit of it. The freshmen, when they are seniors, it will be second nature to them. They’ll have it tight.”
Steffy is tied for third on the team in tackles from his linebacker spot with eight, and has two tackles for a loss.
He leads the team in rushing with 229 yards on 30 carries.
In the opener versus Washington, he went for a career-high 171 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He appeared on his way to another good outing against Pamlico with 58 yards on nine carries but rolled his left ankle.
“I’m at like 60 percent right now,” he said. “I injured it in a scrimmage in the preseason, it healed, and now it’s hurt again.”
As a junior, Steffy was second on the team with 434 yards and three touchdowns on 75 carries. He ranked fourth in tackles with 36, including five for a loss.
Croatan went 4-7 overall in both his sophomore and junior seasons and put up identical 2-3 marks in league play during that time.
“The worst part is we could have had a better record if we were more disciplined and didn’t blame each other,” Steffy said. “There was a lot of dissonance on the team.”
Steffy reported those records didn’t go unnoticed at the school.
“We had some guys say they were going to come out this year, and they didn’t, because of how we played the last few years,” he said. “They said they felt like we didn’t have a chance to do anything, and it was just going to be a repeat.”
It's been far from a repeat with the Cougars registering half as many wins as those squads just two games into the season. Respect, it seems, is still waiting to be earned.
“Nobody is really talking about us since we’ve haven’t had that hard of a schedule, but if we win our next two games, there will be some talk,” Steffy said.
Croatan will travel to Beaufort this week to take on East Carteret (0-2) and then host defending 2A state champion East Duplin (2-0).
“We don’t want to look ahead to other games,” Steffy said. “We’re focusing on East Carteret, but we are looking forward to East Duplin. We want to focus on being crisp this week and making sure everything is down pat for when we play them.”
Steffy has been on the varsity since his freshman year.
The Cougars put together one of the best seasons in school history during a campaign that was played in the spring and limited by the coronavirus pandemic. They went 7-2 overall and 6-0 in league play to capture their first-ever outright conference championship and just their second overall.
Croatan went to the second round of the state playoffs for the second time ever.
Steffy said the team set a goal this season to go to the third round.
“We did that because it has never been done before in the history of our program,” Steffy said. “Of course, we want to do well in conference. That is the first goal. And we need to get in the bracket first and need to get a good seed so we don’t go up against a No. 1 seed too soon. We don’t want to hit a brick wall in the first game.”
Croatan is a one-Steffy school this year after his older sister, Angelica, moved on to wrestle at Mount Olive.
She played football and wrestled at Croatan, winning back-to-back state championships at the N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Invitational.
“It’s boring,” Steffy said when asked to describe life at home without his big sister. “There is nobody to talk to anymore.”
A standout student with a 3.4 GPA, he’d like to join his sister and become a college athlete as well.
“I would really like to get a scholarship and keep playing football,” he said. “If I don’t, I’ll probably go in the military, maybe the Marine Corps.”
