OCEAN — For the first 40 minutes of the soccer match between Croatan and West Carteret on Wednesday, the overall records for both teams went out the window.
Spectators wouldn’t have been able to guess that Croatan (12-4-2) was the No. 4-ranked team in the 3A East or that West (5-10-2) had only won one conference game this season, not with the score tied 0-0.
Then the Cougars blew that narrative out of the water with four goals in the second half. The program finished 3A Coastal Conference play 10-0 to keep their league winning streak alive at 33 games. They had already locked up their third straight conference title last week and haven’t given up a goal since Oct. 4.
The Patriots slipped to 1-8-1 in league play.
The Cougars haven’t gone scoreless in the first half since the conference schedule began, but they struggled to get much going against the Patriots. They didn’t get off their first shot on goal until the sixth minute. They took five shots and earned as many corner kicks in the first 40 minutes, but every shot landed neatly in Patriot backup keeper Will Bates’ hands.
“We played pretty poorly in the first half,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “Half our passes were just bad passes. I don’t know if it was a focus issue or what, but it was a bad first half. That, coupled with (West’s) work rate, they made it difficult for us.”
The Patriots looked like they could get on the scoreboard first when Daryan Williams was fouled in the box. He had raced defender Ryan Berger into the scoring zone for possession of a loose ball, but the foul was called off when it was determined Berger had cleared the ball before the foul.
After the match, West coach Noah Lewis was proud of the effort his team gave against a formidable opponent.
“They stayed together and fought for a full 80 minutes against one of the toughest teams in the state,” he said. “It would have been easy to come into this game without focus, but they didn’t.”
Croatan came charging out of the gate in the second half with a Gavin Beaupre goal in the 42nd minute off an assist from Danny Metcalf. Six minutes later, the two connected again, and Beaupre slotted a second goal.
Like any county game, play turned chippy when the goals started pouring in. At one point, a physical play resulted in a West player colliding with the fence. No penalties were given out until a West assistant coach was given a yellow card for a few choice words with the official.
The Patriots were carded four times in the game. One of the 15 fouls called on them resulted in a free kick which Metcalf drilled into the net for the 3-0 lead. Metcalf added another set piece score in the 68th minute with a penalty kick goal after West was called for a foul in the box.
“It’s frustrating,” Lewis said. “I have nothing negative to say about the gameplay whatsoever. I think we fought our heart out and played really well on the field, but there were some things that were out of our control that swayed the game in their favor.”
Croatan was also dealt a yellow card late in the second half. The Cougars were called for nine fouls.
The Patriot fans let their displeasure be known after the litany of fouls that were called against the team. The growing lead and the confidence it gave the Cougars made the situation even tougher to swallow.
“Our kids have a lot of pride,” Slater said. “They don’t want to give a county rivalry any kind of edge or make room for banter. When we started the season, we were struggling to find our identity. I think we have found that now. They have a lot of personality, but they hold each other accountable.”
The Cougars took 15 total shots in the game and placed seven on frame. West keeper Bates tallied three saves in the net. He manned the net for injured starter Jackson Sproul. The Patriots were without a number of starters from the beginning of the season, including winger Jordan Johnson, forward Aaron Stallings and outside back Jordan Riggs.
Up next for Croatan is another hopeful state playoff run. The seedings had not been released yet at the time of this story, but the Cougars can certainly expect to play at home for the first few rounds of the 3A tournament if they win.
The Cougars won the 2A state championship in spring 2021, and last fall, they advanced to the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs before falling to Lee County on penalty kicks.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret.................. 0 0 - 0
Croatan........................... 0 4 - 4
West Carteret Croatan
1 Shots 7
0 Corner Kicks 6
3 Saves 1
15 Fouls 9
4 Yellow Cards 1
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
C – Beaupre (Metcalf assist), 42nd minute.
C – Beaupre (Metcalf assist), 48th minute.
C – Metcalf, 60th minute.
C – Metcalf (Penalty), 68th minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.