NEW BERN — East Carteret comfortably took a three-team match at the Emerald Golf Club versus Epiphany and Pamlico.
The Mariners shot 151 to separate from the Falcons with 176 and the Hurricanes with 181.
East golfers grabbed the top four spots with Carley Fulcher taking the medalist honor with a 46 over nine holes.
Corrie Rose was the runner-up with a 51, followed by Olivia Cox with a 54 and Jessica Conway with a 55.
East’s Lillie Burch and Lucy Ramey tied for eighth with 57 scores, Annabelle Gist was 10th with a 58, followed by Avery Scott and Estella Lewis in a tie for 11th with 59 scores.
Julia Propst shot 60, and Darby Short shot 62.
