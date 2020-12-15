ATLANTIC BEACH — The Croatan boys and girls cross country teams captured victory at the county championship held at Fort Macon on Dec. 5.
West Carteret, East Carteret and Croatan met as they have annually since the 3.5-mile course at Fort Macon State Park was built. In the girls meet, Croatan scored 18 points to beat out West with 48. East does not have enough runners to compete as a team this season.
In the boys meet, the two fastest runners wore Croatan jerseys, with James Wallace winning in course-record time of 17 minutes, 47 seconds and Colten Rodriguez placing second in 17:53 on a tough, hilly Elliott Coues Nature Trail.
“With James, I thought Colten was going to get it,” Croatan coach Andrew Bulford said. “They were together when they came across. James just beat him, but I wasn’t expecting that. James surprised me. I thought he would be close, but I didn’t know he would beat it. They worked together to accomplish the goal, pushing each other.”
Wallace has been a top finisher for the Cougars this season, often placing first or second behind Rodriguez.
“James is completely different from when he started last year,” Bulford said. “He came out, and in his mind, he was just a sprinter and doing cross country to get him ready for track season. It was a strong record to beat, and Fort Macon is no joke. It’s real tough.”
West coach Shelton Mayo also had high praise for Wallace’ course record time.
“Holy cow, what a race by James Wallace from Croatan to run a course record in some brutal windy conditions,” Mayo said. “Coach Bulford always has his runners ready, and we might need him to share some workout secrets with us this season. We tip our hats to their great coaching staff and the hard work they put in every day. Some of the best in the state.”
After Wallace and Rodriguez, no other runner on the course broke 19 minutes. Seven of the top eight finishers were Cougar runners.
“I was real pleased with our performance,” Bulford said. “We’re running fairly well right now. I think we will need to run better, but for where we are now, it’s good. West, they are always very well-coached, been so high for so long, just a little bit down this year.”
Josh Marson was the top West runner to cross the finish line. He clocked a time of 19:04 – the next-fastest Patriot runner finished in 20:45.
“In the boys race, Josh was upset he let the Croatan boys get so far away from him, but he ran a smart race and had a 30-second personal record at Fort Macon,” Mayo noted. “Rob Cummings, Cameron Johnson and Jonah Lind had great days as first-year runners for us and are continuing to drop huge chunks of time each race.”
The rest of the top 10 were: Croatan’s Thomas McCabe, fourth in 19:16, Caleb Jordan, fifth in 19:18; Nolan McGater, sixth in 19:39; Matthew Quispe, seventh in 19:54; Trey Austin, eighth in 20:15; West’s Finn Jones, ninth in 20:45; and Croatan’s Landon Gray, 10th in 20:46.
The top runner for East was Josiah Hynes with an 11th-place time of 20:47, followed by teammates Jesse Humphries, 16th in 23:39, and Sam Jensen, 18th in 25:08.
Croatan also provided the top two runners in the girls meet with Avah Beikirch winning in 23:03 and Claire Nixon placing second in 24:02.
West only placed three runners in the top 10 of the meet, led by Ansley Jones placing third in 25:02.
“The girls team were short a few runners,” Mayo said, “but we were so proud of ninth-grader Ansley Jones continuing to get better and leading our girls team with a minute and a half Fort Macon personal record.”
The rest of the top 10 were: Croatan’s Emily Hayes, fourth in 25:13; Hannah Berger, fifth in 25:31; West’s Grace Guilford, sixth in 25:56; Croatan’s Lillian Beck, seventh in 26:03; Olivia Beck, eighth in 26:10; Teal Edholm, ninth in 26:16; and West’s Bella Counts, 10th in 27:31.
The only East runner, Taren Renken, placed 17th in 37:33.
