WILMINGTON — The Morehead City Marlins started off the 2021 season on the right foot Thursday with a win in the opener.
The Fish defeated the Wilmington Sharks 6-3 on the road to start the second straight season with a win.
It was the first game in a series with the Sharks this year in which the two Coastal Plain League franchises will compete for the “Golden Chumbucket.”
Morehead City went 12-2 in the series last year. The second game of this year’s rivalry took place at Big Rock Stadium on Friday. This edition was published before results were available. The Marlins’ next game will be at home tonight (Sunday) against the Tri-City Chili Peppers.
