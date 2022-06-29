Three weeks ago in this space, I noted sports gambling could be a thing in this state by the start of college football season.
Well, as college football analyst Lee Corso would say, “Not so fast, my friend.”
Last week the vote to legalize sports betting didn’t go the way it appeared it had been headed.
The 120-member House voted 51-50 to approve Senate Bill 38. The House voted 51-50 against Senate Bill 688 and then blocked an attempt to return it to the rules committee, effectively killing it for this year.
According to WRAL sports investigative reporter Brian Murphy, the bills were written to work in tandem, so the defeat of SB 688 was a large blow to passage.
The bills taken together would have legalized online and mobile sports gambling in North Carolina by licensing up to 12 online sports operators. The bills had the support of the state’s major professional sports franchises such as the Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes, and facilities, such as Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Legalized online sports gambling in the state could bring in millions of tax revenue annually, in addition to licensing fees paid by operators and others in the business.
Mobile wagering is legal in more than 20 states, including two bordering states, Tennessee and Virginia.
Gambling is currently legal in North Carolina, but only at the two Cherokee casinos in the far western end.
A handful of representatives who were present chose not to vote, and another handful debated against the bill, many of them citing morality and heavy societal costs in their arguments.
It appears some representatives in this state trust their citizens to responsibly spend their money on alcohol, tobacco, firearms and lottery tickets – and perhaps soon legalized marijuana – but not on sports betting.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
