MOREHEAD CITY — After two days of fishing in the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, C-Student still leads the pack of 271 boats with a 470.2-pound fish.
Tuesday resembled Monday at the Morehead City weigh station, with only one of multiple boats making the leaderboard. Sea Toy took second place with a 463.7-pounder, while Lady Dianne showed up to the scale with a fish that did not meet tournament minimum standards.
As it stands after Tuesday, C-Student could win $2.90 million of the tournament’s $5.84 million purse if the catch reeled in by anglers Hunter Megarity and Ken Blackman lasts the week.
With only two fish on the leaderboard, Manteo-based Sea Toy, captained by Bull Tolson, has a chance to win $546,350 for the fish reeled in by Lex Harris. Anglers get four of six days to fish, and Sea Toy has two left to venture offshore.
Tolson said he felt “loved” when he arrived at the weigh station a little after 3:30 p.m.
“Every time we come, it’s like we’ve never been before,” he said. “The crowd cheering you on, whether it works out right or wrong, everyone is here showing you love.”
Sea Toy made a blue marlin release on Monday, but Tolson took a gamble on bringing the boat’s second fish to the scale.
“Everybody wants to catch the big one, so you always think the next one could be that,” he said.
The fight took a couple of hours, which had the seasoned captain worried about it getting off the hook.
“Until it’s over, you always have that thought,” Tolson said. “The longer you fight the fish, the bigger the chance you could lose it.”
The Level V Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $739,500, awarded to the first boat that brings in a blue marlin weighing 500 or more pounds, is still unclaimed after two days.
There have been five blue marlin total brought to the weigh station, with only two meeting minimum standards of 400 pounds. The other two undersized fish came in from Dancin Outlaw and Wolverine. Boats that weigh a fish under 400 pounds are docked a 400-pound penalty for any future fish brought in during this week.
A total of 254 boats from the record 271 registrants ventured offshore on Tuesday. The fleet racked up 61 total releases, including 54 blue marlin, two white marlin and five sailfish. The release total for the week is up to 115.
Anglers are well on their way to breaking the release record of 223 set last year. That total broke the previous record of 180 set in 2020. The tournament has made sure to incentivize the release divisions with big paydays.
Grand Slam of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., captained by Dave Grubbs, leads the weekly release division with 1,200 points for the release of three blue marlin. The boat already won $44,625 for the day two release prize and stands to win an additional $133,875 from the weekly release division for a hefty sum of $178,500.
Grand Slam also won the KWLA Tournament on Saturday with the release of two blue marlin and a sailfish.
Wave Paver and Reel Quick have released three blue marlin to have 1,200 release points. Wave Paver, which made its releases after Grand Slam, could win $80,325 for second place while Reel Quick could win $53,550 for third.
The gamefish division saw a major shakeup on Tuesday with a new leading dolphin and the first tuna of the tournament.
Skip Hook, captained by Mike Allen, came to the docks with a 59.3-pound dolphin reeled in by Aaron Moody that won $2,000 for the daily prize and could win an additional $544,750 from the Level I and Level VII divisions.
Moody’s catch beat out Tuna Tango’s 41-pound fish that held the top spot on the dolphin leaderboard from day one.
High Yield weighed the competition’s first tuna of the week, a 42.8-pounder from Bernard Linney that could win the boat $7,000 in weekly prizes. Reel Love produced a 36.6-pound tuna on Tuesday that could win the boat $4,000 in prize money.
Weldor’s Ark still holds the lead in the wahoo division with a 59.7-pounder reeled in by John Roberts on Monday.
Remaining fishing days for the competition are Wednesday through Saturday. Lines come out of the water at 3 p.m. each day, except for 2:30 on Saturday, and the scale opens for gamefish each day at 2 p.m. and closes by 6.
