SEATTLE — Cooper Webb overcame another tough crash this season to nab a top-six finish in the 12th round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
The county native fought back from a huge practice mishap earlier in the day to come away with a sixth-place spot in the 450SX main event.
Despite a rough start to the day, the defending champion turned things around to come away with a decent finish in Seattle.
After experiencing an issue with his start device in his heat, Webb found himself just inside the top 10 on the opening lap. Picking up speed as the race went on, he was able to claw his way back to a sixth-place finish in the heat.
In the main event, Webb once again had his work cut out for him with a mid-pack position off the start.
Rounding the opening lap in 14th, he put his head down and charged into the top 10 a few laps in.
Slowly moving up the ranks, Webb made his way into sixth just before the midway point. He put himself in position to battle for a top-five spot late in the race, where he ultimately finished only a couple seconds back in sixth.
“Seattle was a bit of a tough day and into the night,” he said after the race. “I had a pretty bad practice crash that left me pretty banged up on the opposite shoulder, which is never great. I got (the doctor) to help me, and we got dialed in for the night show. In the heat race, I had a malfunction where the holeshot device came undone, so I got a pretty bad start. I didn’t go great in the heat race, which left me with a bad gate pick for the main event, and I did what I could with a bad start to charge back into sixth.”
Two rounds earlier, Webb suffered a bone contusion to his left shoulder and a fracture of the second metacarpal on his left hand during a crash in Detroit.
On the 17th lap of the race, he and Chase Sexton were battling for fourth place until Webb over jumped a double and cased the landing of the next jump.
Sexton had nowhere to go and landed on the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider, slamming them both hard to the ground. Sexton was then also hit by his bike, and his rear wheel ate his jersey right off his back.
Webb somehow remounted and rolled around for three laps with one hand on the handlebars until race officials told to him to head to the mechanics area. He finished 20th on the night.
Sexton also had a huge practice crash in Seattle and was unable to race in the main event.
Webb rebounded to take fifth the following week in Indianapolis despite fighting through the pain of the injuries.
He is fifth in the season standings with 208 points.
Eli Tomac is running away the title with 281 points, followed by Jason Anderson with 227, Justin Barcia with 222 and Malcom Stewart with 221.
Tomac picked up the win inside Lumen Field for his fifth straight victory this season. The victory in Seattle pulls him into a tie for fourth place on the historic 450SX class wins list.
The series now takes a one-week break. The riders will next line up in two weeks in The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. on Saturday, April 9.
The event will be the final of three 2022 triple crown events where the top racers face each other over three races in one night.
Qualifying will air at 1:30 p.m. on Peacock, and the gate will drop on the main event at 8 p.m. on CNBC and Peacock.
