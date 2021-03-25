BEAUFORT — The East Carteret softball team looked as if it would finally get going at the plate Wednesday night with seven runs on six hits through two innings.
That was as good as it would get, however, as the Mariners managed just one more hit in the 7-1 triumph over Dixon.
“I thought we might end it in five (innings),” coach Doug Garner said referencing the 10-run mercy rule. “Give their pitcher credit. She kept us off balance in the second half of the game. She had a nice little changeup, breaking ball away, and we never adjusted.”
Freshman Hannah Oakes kept East off the scoreboard after the second inning and surrendered just one hit over the final four frames.
Garner said he didn’t have too much to complain about with his team putting up a 2-1 record after three games, but he continues to wait for the bats to come to life.
East set a season high for runs against Dixon (1-1) and tied the season high for hits with seven. The Beaufort club has yet to reach double digits in either category and is averaging 4.7 runs and 6.7 hits per game. It sports a .256 team average.
“It’s not where I want it,” Garner said. “Normally the pitchers are ahead of the hitters early in the season, so hopefully we’ll make some adjustments. Maybe in practice we’ll throw our pitchers instead of me throwing. I’m the confidence builder with the stuff I throw over the plate.”
Ashlyn Guthrie won’t need to make many adjustments. She has started the season raking at the dish, hitting .545 with three doubles, two triples, six RBIs and four runs.
She scored Alisha Tosto and Elli Parrish on a double in the first inning against Dixon and plated those two in the second with a triple to the opposite field.
Four runs were more than enough for Anna Gillikin.
The junior struck out 11 and walked none in six innings of work while giving up zero runs on two hits.
“Anna was her usual self,” Garner said. “She had a bunch of strikeouts. She is on point. She is throwing hard, getting ahead in counts. It makes the game simple when you do that.”
Gillikin has struck out 34 and walked four in 20 innings so far this year, giving up seven earned runs on 14 hits.
Savannah Oden pitched the final frame, giving up one run on two hits while striking out two and walking none.
Oden also went 2-of-3 at the plate.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Dixon…..…................................000 000 1 - 1 4 3
E. Carteret….............................430 000 x - 7 7 1
WP – Gillikin
LP – Oakes
Dixon leading hitters: Edens 1-3 (2B); Cassidy 1-3, run; Oakes 1-3; Patane 1-3.
E. Carteret leading hitters: Oden 2-3; Guthrie 2-4 (2B, 3B), 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Tosto 1-3, 2 runs; Gillikin 1-4, RBI, run; Golden 1-3.
