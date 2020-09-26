MOREHEAD CITY — The field of teams for the Big Rock Fall Baseball League increased to five after an influx of players showed up for tryouts.
After a preliminary practice session, coaches and Morehead City Marlins owner Buddy Bengel sorted players into five teams in the style of a fantasy draft. Coaches drew lots to decide the order of the first round, which was flipped for the next round. Players were sorted by their grade, with seniors getting picked first, then juniors and so on.
The high school-age players come from West Carteret, Croatan, East Carteret, Swansboro, Gramercy Christian and Havelock. Coaches and active-player parents from those schools were not permitted to coach to ensure objectivity in team selection.
“We tried to keep it as fair as possible,” Bengel said. “We made sure everyone had a chance to pick players they liked and players that would balance their teams out.”
The five teams are the Marlin Blue Team, Red Team, Royal Blue Team, Black Team and Orange Team.
There are 15 players on reach roster, with 3-5 seniors at the top depending on the selection lots drawn by each team.
The Marlin Blue team is led by Mason Rose and Thomas Wallace of East, Spencer Bryan of West, Connor McLeod of Croatan and Blake Strobel of Havelock.
The Red team is led by seniors Jarrett Hall of West, Colton Sullivan of Croatan and Tomas Hernandez Jr. of Havelock.
The Royal Blue team is led by Bryson Willis and Brandon Conway of West, Matt Lasater of Croatan and Sam Stewart of Gramercy.
The Orange team is led by Jacob Montanye of Havelock and C.J. Garner, Rhys Zahnd and Damon Mcanallen of West.
The Black team is led by Ryan Bellamy and Sam Hamlin of Croatan and Ethan McLaughlin and Jacob Margaria of West.
The first game of the seven-week season will be Monday with a doubleheader at Big Rock Stadium. The Red team will take on the Marlin Blue team at 5:45 p.m., and then the Black team will face the Royal Blue team at 8.
On Wednesday, the Orange team will face the Red team at 5:45 p.m., and the Royal Blue team will face the Black team at 8.
The season is currently slated to end Wednesday, Nov. 11, but there has been talks of forming a loose postseason tournament.
Here are teams and rosters:
Marlin Blue Team
Sr. Mason Rose, E. Carteret
Sr. Thomas Wallace, E. Carteret
Sr. Spencer Bryan, W. Carteret
Sr. Blake Strobel, Havelock
Sr. Connor McLeod, Croatan
Jr. Tyler DeLuzio, W. Carteret
Jr. Nicholas Huff, Croatan
So. Landon Willis, W. Carteret
So. Dalton Newman, W. Carteret
So. JonFoster Nelson, Gramercy
So. Landon Laughinghouse, W. Carteret
Fr. Carter Mulligan, W. Carteret
Fr. Ryland Howell, W. Carteret
Fr. William Bates, W. Carteret
Fr. Carter Bass, W. Carteret
Red Team
Sr. Jarrett Hall, W. Carteret
Sr. Colton Sullivan, Croatan
Sr. Tomas Hernandez Jr., Havelock
Jr. Sam Hoy, Croatan
Jr. Jaxon Ellingsworth, W. Carteret
Jr. Jacob Gillikin, E. Carteret
So. Blaine Norris, W. Carteret
So. Brody Nelson, E. Carteret
So. Jackson Sproul, W. Carteret
So. Ethan Edmondson, W. Carteret
So. Logan Williams, Havelock
So. Thomas French Jr., Havelock
Fr. Coleston Norris, W. Carteret
Fr. Fike Griffin, W. Carteret
Fr. Tristan Saylor, Swansboro
Royal Blue Team
Sr. Bryson Willis, W. Carteret
Sr. Matthew Lasater, Croatan
Sr. Brandon Conway, W. Carteret
Sr. Sam Stewart, Gramercy
Jr. Gage Bohmuller W. Carteret
Jr. Zachary Odom W. Carteret
Jr. Braylon Cushinberry, Havelock
Jr. Michael Brogden, Havelock
So. Josh Mason, W. Carteret
So. Cody Shepard, E. Carteret
So. Curren Holt, Croatan
So. Holden Hamlin, Croatan
So. Connor Arbegast, Croatan
Fr. Lincoln Strump, Gramercy
Fr. James Turner, W. Carteret
Black Team
Sr. Ryan Bellamy, Croatan
Sr. Ethan McLaughlin, W. Carteret
Sr. Sam Hamlin, Croatan
Sr. Jacob Margaria, W. Carteret
Jr. James Register III, Croatan
Jr. Austin Odom, Croatan
Jr. Carter Whalen, Croatan
Jr. Owen Bellamy, Croatan
So. C.W. Bayer, W. Carteret
So. Landon Gray, W. Carteret
So. Raymond Yanez, Havelock
So. Austin Dennis, Havelock
Fr. Liam McFayden, W. Carteret
Fr. Nathan Michalowicz, Croatan
Fr. Lamar Teel, W. Carteret
Orange Team
Sr. C.J. Garner, W. Carteret
Sr. Damon Mcanallen, W. Carteret
Sr. Jacob Montanye, Havelock
Sr. Rhys Zahnd, W. Carteret
Jr. Bailey Finn, Havelock
Jr. Brock Byrd, Havelock
So. Bryan Garner, W. Carteret
So. Hunter Mason, W. Carteret
So. Andrew Frazier, Havelock
So. Jacob Nelson, E. Carteret
So. Chase Locklear, Croatan
So. Ben Larsen, Croatan
Fr. Hunter Sinsel, Havelock
Fr. Jaxon Lawrence, W. Carteret
Fr. A.J. Birk, W. Carteret
