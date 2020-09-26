MOREHEAD CITY — The field of teams for the Big Rock Fall Baseball League increased to five after an influx of players showed up for tryouts.

After a preliminary practice session, coaches and Morehead City Marlins owner Buddy Bengel sorted players into five teams in the style of a fantasy draft. Coaches drew lots to decide the order of the first round, which was flipped for the next round. Players were sorted by their grade, with seniors getting picked first, then juniors and so on.

The high school-age players come from West Carteret, Croatan, East Carteret, Swansboro, Gramercy Christian and Havelock. Coaches and active-player parents from those schools were not permitted to coach to ensure objectivity in team selection.

“We tried to keep it as fair as possible,” Bengel said. “We made sure everyone had a chance to pick players they liked and players that would balance their teams out.”

The five teams are the Marlin Blue Team, Red Team, Royal Blue Team, Black Team and Orange Team.

There are 15 players on reach roster, with 3-5 seniors at the top depending on the selection lots drawn by each team.

The Marlin Blue team is led by Mason Rose and Thomas Wallace of East, Spencer Bryan of West, Connor McLeod of Croatan and Blake Strobel of Havelock.

The Red team is led by seniors Jarrett Hall of West, Colton Sullivan of Croatan and Tomas Hernandez Jr. of Havelock.

The Royal Blue team is led by Bryson Willis and Brandon Conway of West, Matt Lasater of Croatan and Sam Stewart of Gramercy.

The Orange team is led by Jacob Montanye of Havelock and C.J. Garner, Rhys Zahnd and Damon Mcanallen of West.

The Black team is led by Ryan Bellamy and Sam Hamlin of Croatan and Ethan McLaughlin and Jacob Margaria of West.

The first game of the seven-week season will be Monday with a doubleheader at Big Rock Stadium. The Red team will take on the Marlin Blue team at 5:45 p.m., and then the Black team will face the Royal Blue team at 8.

On Wednesday, the Orange team will face the Red team at 5:45 p.m., and the Royal Blue team will face the Black team at 8.

The season is currently slated to end Wednesday, Nov. 11, but there has been talks of forming a loose postseason tournament.

Here are teams and rosters:

Marlin Blue Team

Sr. Mason Rose, E. Carteret

Sr. Thomas Wallace, E. Carteret

Sr. Spencer Bryan, W. Carteret

Sr. Blake Strobel, Havelock

Sr. Connor McLeod, Croatan

Jr. Tyler DeLuzio, W. Carteret

Jr. Nicholas Huff, Croatan

So. Landon Willis, W. Carteret

So. Dalton Newman, W. Carteret

So. JonFoster Nelson, Gramercy

So. Landon Laughinghouse, W. Carteret

Fr. Carter Mulligan, W. Carteret

Fr. Ryland Howell, W. Carteret

Fr. William Bates, W. Carteret

Fr. Carter Bass, W. Carteret

Red Team

Sr. Jarrett Hall, W. Carteret

Sr. Colton Sullivan, Croatan

Sr. Tomas Hernandez Jr., Havelock

Jr. Sam Hoy, Croatan

Jr. Jaxon Ellingsworth, W. Carteret

Jr. Jacob Gillikin, E. Carteret

So. Blaine Norris, W. Carteret

So. Brody Nelson, E. Carteret

So. Jackson Sproul, W. Carteret

So. Ethan Edmondson, W. Carteret

So. Logan Williams, Havelock

So. Thomas French Jr., Havelock

Fr. Coleston Norris, W. Carteret

Fr. Fike Griffin, W. Carteret

Fr. Tristan Saylor, Swansboro

Royal Blue Team

Sr. Bryson Willis, W. Carteret

Sr. Matthew Lasater, Croatan

Sr. Brandon Conway, W. Carteret

Sr. Sam Stewart, Gramercy

Jr. Gage Bohmuller W. Carteret

Jr. Zachary Odom W. Carteret

Jr. Braylon Cushinberry, Havelock

Jr. Michael Brogden, Havelock

So. Josh Mason, W. Carteret

So. Cody Shepard, E. Carteret

So. Curren Holt, Croatan

So. Holden Hamlin, Croatan

So. Connor Arbegast, Croatan

Fr. Lincoln Strump, Gramercy

Fr. James Turner, W. Carteret

Black Team

Sr. Ryan Bellamy, Croatan

Sr. Ethan McLaughlin, W. Carteret

Sr. Sam Hamlin, Croatan

Sr. Jacob Margaria, W. Carteret

Jr. James Register III, Croatan

Jr. Austin Odom, Croatan

Jr. Carter Whalen, Croatan

Jr. Owen Bellamy, Croatan

So. C.W. Bayer, W. Carteret

So. Landon Gray, W. Carteret

So. Raymond Yanez, Havelock

So. Austin Dennis, Havelock

Fr. Liam McFayden, W. Carteret

Fr. Nathan Michalowicz, Croatan

Fr. Lamar Teel, W. Carteret

Orange Team

Sr. C.J. Garner, W. Carteret

Sr. Damon Mcanallen, W. Carteret

Sr. Jacob Montanye, Havelock

Sr. Rhys Zahnd, W. Carteret

Jr. Bailey Finn, Havelock

Jr. Brock Byrd, Havelock

So. Bryan Garner, W. Carteret

So. Hunter Mason, W. Carteret

So. Andrew Frazier, Havelock

So. Jacob Nelson, E. Carteret

So. Chase Locklear, Croatan

So. Ben Larsen, Croatan

Fr. Hunter Sinsel, Havelock

Fr. Jaxon Lawrence, W. Carteret

Fr. A.J. Birk, W. Carteret

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.