MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret looked like a football team that hadn’t played in week one on Friday.
The Patriots were throttled 61-26 by a North Brunswick team that ran the ball at will and picked off quarterback Jaylen Hewitt four times to move to 2-0 on the season.
West took its open week to start the season. First-game wrinkles are common, and the Patriots certainly played a role in the loss.
The squad ran 16 possessions and only scored on four of them, was called for more than 50 yards of penalties and gave up nearly 600 yards of total offense to the visitors.
“We weren’t really able to get into a rhythm on offense,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “It’s more about just running a successful play. It’s the flow of the offense from the time the play comes in to the snap. That wasn’t happening tonight. But that’s not unusual for the first game of the season.”
Neither team was perfect on offense. North Brunswick coughed up a fumble on the third play from scrimmage. The Patriots took over with 41 yards to the end zone, but the first play resulted in an interception.
That was the first of four picks thrown by Hewitt who was chased out of the pocket time and time again. The junior got better at throwing the ball way as the game went on, finishing 20-of-41 for 315 yards and three touchdowns.
His first scoring throw was an 82-yarder to Noah Anderson to cut into a 28-6 lead by Ashley. He also completed passes of 18 yards to Anderson and 19 yards to Jasiah Jones on the Patriots’ first scoring drive which ended with a 1-yard touchdown run from Keegan Callahan.
Callahan’s run cut into a run of four touchdowns for North Brunswick, two off short runs from running back Jabril Dashiell and two from quarterback Tarron Green. The Scorpions were relentless in their rushing attack, totaling 475 yards there with a 9.9-yard average per carry.
Eric Mosley led the visitors with 244 yards on 23 carries, Green rushed for 76 yards, Aamere Montgomery for 56 yards and Calvin Webb for 49.
“We struggled stopping their power-run game,” Barrow said, “but we were also able to do some good things on that side of the ball and get some stops.”
The Patriots forced four turnovers in the game, three fumbles and a second-half interception of Green. In fact, after completing 6-of-9 passing in the first half, Green went 0-for-2 in the second. He finished with 107 yards, 40 of which came on a touchdown pass to William Jones.
West had the better passing game but couldn’t generate more than 44 yards on the ground. Three of six rushers finished with negative yardage as the offensive line couldn’t get the push it needed. Lamar Teel was the best runner with 45 yards on seven carries.
“I still think our run game is better than it was last year,” Barrow said. “We just have to be able to take what the defense gives us.”
The Patriot offense scored two more touchdowns in the second half. Callahan caught an 11-yard pass from Hewitt two minutes into the third quarter, and Willis Langley caught a 13-yard touchdown from Hewitt with 7:05 left in the fourth.
The offense only turned the ball over once in the second half compared to four times, including on downs, in the first.
“They continued to fight,” Barrow said. “They didn’t have much left in the tank, but they gave it everything they had left.”
Barrow noted that his team made more use of two-way players in the game. That, plus the first-game adjustment, made for a night of constant cramping.
“We struggled in keeping the same energy as those guys,” Barrow said. “You could see that in the second quarter. Next week, they’ll be more used to it. There’s nothing like actually having to come out and play 48 minutes of real game speed ball. Can’t simulate that in practice.”
West will host E.E. Smith on Friday. North Brunswick will travel to Swansboro.
Here are results of the game:
N. Brunswick.............................. 14 24 14 9 - 61
West Carteret ...............................0 12 8 6 - 26
N. Brunswick West Carteret
26 First Downs 25
48-475 Rushes-yards 21-44
6-11-1 Passing 21-46-4
107 Passing yards 289
582 Total yards 333
3-3 Fumbles-lost 0-0
0-0 Punts 5-36.2
5-32 Penalties-yards 5-52
Scoring Summary
NB – Dashiell 4 run (Molina kick), 8:15, 1st.
NB – Dashiell 1 run (Molina kick), 1:52, 1st.
WC – Callahan 1 run (Kick blocked), 11:50, 2nd.
NB – T. Green 63 run (Molina kick), 11:20, 2nd.
NB – T. Green 1 run (Molina kick), 5:43, 2nd.
NB – Jones 40 pass from T. Green (Molina kick), 4:29, 2nd.
WC – Anderson 82 pass from Hewitt (Kick failed), 4:05, 2nd.
NB – Molina 32 field goal, 0:18, 2nd.
WC – Callahan 11 pass from Hewitt (Hewitt pass to 23), 10:00, 3rd.
NB – Mosley 9 run (Molina kick), 7:01, 3rd.
NB – Mosley 32 run (Molina kick), 5:43, 3rd.
WC – Langley 13 pass from Hewitt (Kick blocked), 7:05, 4th.
NB – Ca. Webb 27 run (Molina kick), 4:37, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: North Brunswick – Mosley 23-244, T. Green 3-76, Montgomery 4-56, Ca. Webb 8-49, Dashiell 7-21, Whiters 2-15, White 1-14; West Carteret – Teel 7-45, Anderson 4-9, C. Newman 1-3, Dixon 1-(-)1, Bauman 3-(-)4, Callahan 5-(-)8.
PASSING: North Brunswick – T. Green 6-11-1-107; West Carteret – Hewitt 20-41-4-315; Payne 1-5-0-4.
RECEIVING: North Brunswick – White 3-42, Jones 1-40, C. Webb 2-25; West Carteret – Anderson 2-99, Cartwright 7-94, J. Jones 6-63, Callahan 2-22, Murray 1-9, Langley 1-4, Schulz 1-4, Teel 1-(-)6.
