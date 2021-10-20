MOREHEAD CITY — A first-ever county girls tennis dual team matchup in the state playoffs will take place today.
No. 2-seeded Croatan will face No. 15 West Carteret at Swansboro High School for the first round of the 3A state dual team tournament. Croatan moved up from 2A to 3A in the offseason via realignment for the first time as a school.
The Cougars finished the regular season 13-0 overall and 11-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference. They defeated West in matches on Sept. 27 and Oct. 12, both by 8-1 scores.
The Patriots finished the regular season 7-5 overall and 7-3 in the conference.
East Carteret will also host the first round, battling No. 14 West Bladen at Fort Benjamin Park as the No. 6 seed in the 2A tournament.
The Mariners finished the regular season 10-2 and 4-0 in an abridged 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference. They’ll play a West Bladen team that went 9-4 overall and 7-3 in the 2A Southeastern Athletic Conference. The winner of the match will play either No. 7 Raleigh Charter (12-3) or No. 11 Northeastern (13-1).
