GREENVILLE — A seventh-inning rally fueled a 10-8 win on the road for the West Carteret baseball team on Thursday.
The Patriots (3-3) took down J.H. Rose (9-1), the No. 1-ranked team in the 3A east and the No. 3 team in the state across all classifications, with a wild rally punctuated by a two-run homer from C.W. Bayer.
The two teams met first at West on March 15 with the Rampants winning 6-1. That game was a contentious one as the Rose dugout levied a barrage of insults toward West pitcher Jackson Sproul.
Sproul got the last laugh on Thursday with the win on the mound and a solo dinger in the second inning. He pitched three innings, striking out two and walking one while giving up one hit and no earned runs.
Rose’s Owen Simmons was on the mound to start West’s rally in the last at-bat, with the Patriots down 7-3. Landon Gray was hit by a pitch to start the frame, and Josh Johnston walked to put two runners on.
Cameron Pavy was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Josh Mason stepped up next to line a single to center off to score Gray. That hit came off relief pitcher Hunter Pope.
Landon Millis hit a single to score Johnston, Blaine Norris reached on an error to score Pavy, and Sproul hit a sacrifice grounder to score Mason. The Rampants turned a double play on the ground-out to also throw out Norris.
A second error on a pop fly from Ryland Howell allowed Millis to cross the plate, and Bayer sent a ball over the fence to score himself and Howell to give West a 10-7 lead.
Rose scored a run in the bottom of the frame before two pop fly outs and a punch out from Sproul on the mound to end the game.
West outhit the Rampants 8-7, led by two hits apiece from Bayer, Millis and Mason. Millis and Mason drove in two runs and scored one apiece. Bayer tallied two runs and two RBIs and also hit a double.
Bayer also pitched the first four innings of the game, striking out six and walking three. He allowed five hits and three earned runs.
The losing pitcher in the game was Pope who gave up three hits and four runs with one strikeout. Pope was also the leading hitter for Rose, finishing with two hits and two runs.
The Patriots are on their first winning streak of the season after beating East Carteret 9-5 on March 16. They start 3A Coastal Conference play on Tuesday at Richlands (2-7 overall).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret........010 020 7 - 10 8 5
J.H. Rose............301 102 1 - 8 7 2
WP – Sproul
LP – Pope
West Carteret leading hitters: Bayer 2-4 (HR, 2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Mason 2-4, 2 RBIs, run; Millis 2-3, 2 RBIs, run; Howell 1-4 (2B), run; Sproul 1-4 (HR), RBI, run.
J.H. Rose leading hitters: Pope 2-2 (2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Eveleth 1-2, RBI, run; West 1-4, 2 runs; Seymour 1-3; Fagundus 1-4, 2 RBIs; Wallen 1-4 (2B), run.
