OCEAN — Croatan took home four honors from the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with the release of volleyball, cross country, swimming and basketball awards.
Lindsey Gurley (volleyball), Andy Bulfer (boys cross country) and Michaela Worsinger (boys swimming) each collected Coach of the Year distinctions, while Navaya Zales garnered the girls cross country Runner of the Year.
Gurley led the Cougars to their third straight league championship with an 11-0 record. They advanced to the third round of the 2A playoffs where their undefeated run finally came to an end at 13-1 with a 3-1 loss to North Lenoir.
Croatan finished Coastal 8 play – realignment will take effect in the fall resulting in new leagues – with a 36-game winning streak. The club last dropped a league match on Oct. 3, 2017.
Bulfer led the boys cross country team to its sixth consecutive conference crown thanks to a 19-point spread over Lejeune at the league title meet. The Cougars posted 20 points to the Devil Pups’ 39.
Bulfer’s club went on to win the 2A east regional and then finished third at the state meet.
Worsinger led the boys swim team to its second conference title in a row. Croatan scored 62 points, followed by East Carteret with 21, Lejeune nine and Richlands one.
Zales quickly made a name for herself after transferring from California. The junior won the Coastal 8 meet in 19 minutes, 42 seconds. She then won the 2A east regional in 19:38 and placed third at the state meet in 19:30.
Croatan had numerous selections to the all-conference teams in volleyball, boys cross country, girls cross country, boys basketball and girls basketball.
Those include: volleyball, Shelby Waltrip, Cammie Davis, Devon Statham; boys cross country, Elliott Kleckner, Colten Rodriguez, James Wallace, Cooper Kleckner, Thomas McCabe, Matthew Quispe, Caleb Jordan; girls cross country, Avah Beikirch, Claire Nickson, Emma Morton, Audry Kirkwood; boys basketball, Andrew Mendolia, Dustin Hayden; girls basketball, Haley Cousins, Logan Howard.
