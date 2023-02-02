OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team fell at home to White Oak 73-46 on Tuesday.
The Cougars slipped to 2-5 in the 3A Coastal Conference with the loss, remaining in fifth place ahead of winless Dixon.
They are 11-8 overall, one of five teams in the six-team league with overall records over .500. Croatan has improved from its 1-19 finish last season, but in the Coastal, it is competing with some of the best teams in the 3A east per the state’s RPI rankings.
White Oak (15-4 overall), which currently leads the conference at 5-1, is ranked No. 4 in the division, Swansboro is at No. 5, West Carteret No. 8, Croatan No. 27 and Richlands No. 28. All five teams are projected to make the state playoffs.
In the loss, Trey Jones led the scoring effort with 11 points while Jaden Hilliard scored seven and Luke Green, Trevor Hamrick and Max Cardona five apiece.
Jones also led the team in rebounding with six and had two steals. Holden Martin pulled down five boards, and Jack Wilson had three.
The Cougars shot 34 percent from the floor, went 5-for-15 from beyond the three-point line and 12-for-21 from the foul line.
There was no scoring information available for White Oak.
Croatan will travel to West on Friday. It will start next week with a home game against Swansboro on Tuesday, followed by a visit to Richlands on Thursday for the end of its regular season schedule.
