OCEAN — After a tough start to the week, the East Carteret softball team got its first win of the season with a 4-3 tilt at Croatan on Friday.
The win came down to the wire with Skylar Ivester crossing the plate for the game-winning run that started on an error to help batter Savannah Oden reach first.
After a 9-2 loss to Havelock on Thursday and a 13-1 defeat to West Carteret on Tuesday, first-year head coach Jessica Ball was excited to see her girls notch their first victory of the spring.
“We have progressed all week,” she said. “We’ve been putting pieces together with each game and practice, and it feels like we put it all together tonight.”
The game was Croatan’s first this spring. It scored a game-tying run in the bottom of the fifth to set up a thrilling finish, but multiple errors defined the squad’s last impression on the field.
One was made in the top of the fifth inning to allow East’s Elli Parrish reach base, and a wild pitch scored her and Sadie McIntosh.
“I saw good things, but I also saw bad habits,” Croatan coach Lindsey Bach, “and that’s tough to see from some of my juniors and seniors. Kudos to East. This is their third ball game this week. They had a couple losses, and they clearly wanted this game more than we did tonight.”
Croatan had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Haigan McNeil singled to get on base, stole second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Hailey Humphreys, but the Mariners’ defense tightened up with a strikeout from Oden and a pop flyout from catcher Grayson Gillikin.
Ball was impressed with what she saw from Oden who pitched all seven innings and finished with a 1.00 ERA. She struck out five batters, walked one and gave up six hits.
“Savannah keeps her cool,” she said. “She’s one of those pitchers you want on her team because her face doesn’t change no matter what’s going on. She’s very composed. She pitched a phenomenal game.”
Parrish logged two hits for the Mariners, while Alisha Tosto and Briyanna VanDyke each had one. Gillikin also scored a run and stole two bases.
McNeil was Croatan’s top hitter, finishing 2-for-3 and scoring a run. She also started on the mound for the Cougars and pitched into the seventh innings before Olivia Thompson entered the game.
“Both pitchers stayed focused,” Bach said. “They do a great job. They’re both sophomores, but they hold that position very well.”
Other Croatan hitters were Halie Cooper, Abi Jensen, Ava Morris and Humphreys with a hit apiece. Humphreys had a double, and both McNeil and Cooper scored a run. Thompson scored the third run on an error after walking to reach.
“We still need to be more aggressive at the plate and clean up some of our errors, and I think we’re there,” Bach said.
Croatan will play at home against Pamlico County (1-0) on Tuesday and get another crack at East on the road Monday, March 13.
East will play three straight games on the road next week. It will be at Northside-Jacksonville (0-2) on Tuesday, at West Craven (0-3) on Wednesday and at West Carteret (1-2) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
E. Carteret...............100 020 1 - 4 4 3
Croatan...................100 110 0 - 3 6 2
WP – Oden
LP – McNeil
East Carteret leading hitters: Parrish 2-2, run; Tosto 1-4, VanDyke 1-3.
Croatan leading hitters: McNeil 2-3, run; Cooper 1-3, run; Humphreys 1-3 (2B); Jensen 1-3; Morris 1-3.
