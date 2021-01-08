OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team came close to a comeback victory Thursday but fell 62-54 to Swansboro at home in its season opener.
The Cougars overcame a 31-15 halftime shortfall to reach a single-digit deficit, but the Pirates shot a solid 13-of-21 from the foul line to ward off the scoring surge.
Swansboro’s Isaiah Bromelle found a rhythm and found it fast, leading a 17-0 charge from the game’s outset. He finished with a game-high 28 points to pace his team to a 1-0 start to the season.
Andrew Mendolia led the attack in the second period for the Cougars with 18 of his team-high 25 points in the third and fourth quarters. He also shot 3-of-6 from the charity stripe, roughly the same clip as the team’s 8-of-15 finish.
Dustin Hayden also reached double figures with 10 points. Marshall Winstead added six points and D.Q. Dillahunt five.
Swansboro was Croatan’s one and only nonconference game in a regular season schedule otherwise limited to 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. The Cougars are looking to best last year’s fifth-place finish in the league, the highest it has finished since the conference formed in 2016-2017.
The Cougars hosted Southwest Onslow on Friday. This week, they will travel to Dixon on Wednesday. Spectators are still limited to 25 fans at home due to the state-mandated crowd restrictions because of COVID-19.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Swansboro............ 23 8 12 19-62
Croatan.................. 4 11 15 24-54
SWANSBORO (62) – Bromelle 28, Jones 13, Hoogendorn 7, Moreland 5, Flanagan 4, Panos 3, McAllister 2.
CROATAN (54) – Mendolia 23, Hayden 10, Winstead 6, Dillahunt 5, Eilertson 4, O. Bellamy 2, R. Bellamy 2, Hall 2.
