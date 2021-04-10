MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret softball team swallowed its first dose of adversity this season like a bitter pill on Thursday.
The Patriots (4-1) saw their undefeated start to the season come to an abrupt end in a 10-3 loss to North Johnston at home. They had outscored their 3A Coastal Conference opponents 55-8 headed into the nonconference clash.
“We just didn’t get it done,” West coach John Barnes said. “We haven’t had much adversity so far this year, and I thought we could have reacted better to the adversity tonight.”
West tied the visitors’ 3-0 start with three runs in the bottom of the first but couldn’t respond as the Panthers (4-2) poured on seven more runs over the next five innings. The loss was a tough one for West but didn’t hurt its chances of reaching and securing a top seed in the 3A state playoffs.
“We needed to be humbled, and I think we got humbled tonight,” Barnes added. “It’s hard to keep the focus during spring break, but they came into practice today focused and ready to work, so I had higher hopes.”
North Johnston, also undefeated in a weak 2A Eastern Plains Conference, traveled 112 miles one-way the night after playing at home to spar with a quality nonconference opponent.
“It’s a good win,” Panthers coach Chris Batten said. “We try to get as quality of opponents as we can for nonconference. That has been hard this year, so we were grateful to get this game.”
While the two schools haven’t played each other in recent years, the two coaches are somewhat familiar with each other through travel ball competitions.
“I’ve coached against (Batten) in travel ball before,” Barnes said. “I called him up because I knew they would be good competition. I didn’t call them down here to lose the game, but maybe we needed to be humbled. We’re going to face solid teams in the playoffs, and if we haven’t faced any good competition, we’re not going to know what to do, so this was good.”
The two teams looked evenly matched in the first inning. The Panthers set the tone in the top of the frame with runs from Taylor Jones, Arial Pearce and Jessie Gross. Jones and Gross both got on with errors, two of five for West, while Pearce hit a single to reach. Jones scored on a passed ball, Pearce on the second error and Gross on a single from Gabby Hales.
West tied it up with runs from Hannah Moseley, Hydee Kugler and Kiersten Margoupis in the bottom of the first inning. Moseley’s double energized the dugout, and Kugler hit a single to put two runners on base. Moseley stole second, and Margoupis smacked a triple to score Kugler. A groundout for the second out scored Margoupis.
The Patriots only managed two more hits in the next six at-bats, thanks in large part to the pitching of Pearce who struck out two as the solo pitcher.
“She’s new at full-time pitching for us, and she did a great job,” Batten said.
The closest West got to scoring again was in the third inning when Kugler reached on an error, stole second, got in scoring position with another error and then was tagged out at home.
“Tonight, the other team adjusted, and we didn’t,” Barnes said. “We just didn’t adjust well to their pitching.”
Pearce was also the Panthers’ top hitter, finishing 4-of-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs. Emma Scott hit 2-for-3 with an RBI double and two runs, and Hales drove in two runs.
Abree Young and Kiersten Margoupis split time on the bump for West. Young started and finished the game, with Margoupis pitching the fourth and fifth innings. Young struck out two and allowed two earned runs. Margoupis gave up two hits and one earned run with one strikeout.
West will get back to Coastal play on Tuesday with a home game against Swansboro (3-2).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
N. Johnston.....................302 104 0 - 10 10 3
W. Carteret.....................300 000 0 - 3 6 5
WP – Pearce
LP – Young
North Johnston leading hitters: Pearce 4-4 (2 2B), RBI, 2 runs; Scott 2-3 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; Jones 1-5, RBI, 2 runs; Hales 1-4, 2 RBIs; Hodge 1-4; Wall 1-4.
West Carteret leading hitters: Margoupis 1-4 (3B), RBI, run; Moseley 1-3 (2B), run; Kugler 1-4, run; Baker 1-3; Burroughs 1-2; Juarez 1-2.
