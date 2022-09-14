BEAUFORT — Streaks stayed alive Tuesday in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference volleyball opener between East Carteret and Northside-Pinetown.
The Panthers rattled off their eighth straight win, while the Mariners suffered a loss for the fifth match in a row in a 25-14, 17-25, 25-16, 25-12 tilt.
“We need a win,” East coach Mickey Fox said. “We will go back to work tomorrow and hopefully we can get it together.”
Northside moved to 8-1 on the season, while East dropped to 2-6.
Fox noted her team hasn’t met expectations it set for itself in the preseason.
“It’s frustrating,” she said. “The girls on the team have set this standard. There is a persona they want to have, but you can’t talk the talk if you’re not going to walk it.”
East showed its potential in the second-set win.
Trailing 13-12, the home team scored 13 of the final 17 points to run away with a 25-17 victory.
Hailey Grady served an ace and Emily Bryant and Sadie McIntosh registered a kill apiece during a four-point run. A six-point run followed that saw five service points from Demi Rosen, including an ace, a block and kill from McIntosh, and a kill from Bryant.
Meadow Kaiser had two kills, and Kate Guthrie added a kill down the stretch.
“I don’t understand,” Fox said. “We have these moments of greatness where everything is firing on all cylinders, and then we let up. Sometimes we show a lack of competitiveness, a lack of energy. We play very flat, we’re slow to move and not talkative. And then there are times when we put it all together.”
The Mariners didn’t build on the momentum of that game two victory, falling behind 12-6 in the third set before going on a 6-0 run to tie it at 12-12.
Kaiser served on five of the points, Kimberly Siggler had a kill and a block, and Sarah Salter had block.
The Panthers responded by scoring 12 points in a row, exploding to a 24-12 lead before taking the set 25-16.
The fourth set was more of the same with the visitors breaking an 11-11 tie with a 13-1 run to end the set and game.
“We had a two-hour-plus drive, so we started off a little sluggish,” Northside coach Michelle Leathers said. “It took us a while to get our legs straight and our minds right. We looked better in the last couple of sets.”
East will travel to Jones Senior (1-4) on Thursday and visit Pamlico (7-2) on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.