MOREHEAD CITY — Tyler Collins has entered three state high jump competitions and walked away each time with a gold medal.
The West Carteret junior made it 3-for-3 last week with a 5-foot, 8-inch clearance.
Last year, her winter indoor and spring outdoor state titles came at 5-04.
“I did a lot of weight training in the offseason, and I make sure I do specific things before I jump,” she said. “I practice, doing it over and over again, getting my routine down, getting my steps right.”
Collins said she takes 10 steps on each jump and can tell when she plants her foot if it’s going to be a good one or a bad one.
“There is a rhythm to your steps. You want to have your foot in the same spot every time,” she said. “I count the steps in my head and visualize my jump.”
Her winning jump at the 3A state meet was one of the best of her career with her reaching her personal record of 5-08.
“That was only my second time doing it,” she said. “I’ve been around 5-07 for a very long time.”
How good is 5-08?
Well, for one, it’s the school record.
And, two, it’s even impressive at the college level.
Had Collins competed at last spring’s Atlantic Coast Conference Outdoor Championships, she would have jumped well enough to finish sixth.
“My goal is to be able to jump six feet by the time I’m done at West Carteret,” she said. “I’m already so close to 5-09. I hope I can do it this year.”
Those kinds of numbers have her in reach of the state’s high school records.
The outdoor mark of 5-08.25 was set in 1983 by Watauga’s April Cooke, and the indoor mark of 5-10 was set in 2004 by Southern Durham’s Patience Coleman.
Those numbers also have her earning plenty of attention from college recruiters.
UNC Chapel Hill, N.C. State, Clemson, Harvard, UNC Wilmington and Western Carolina have already offered scholarships.
“I don’t have a dream school,” Collins said. “I’m pretty open. I’m pretty confident I can compete at that level. Right now, I think I’m pretty good, but I think I need to solidify it and jump around 5-10.”
A standout student who ranks fourth in her class with a 4.5 GPA, she hopes to study health sciences at the university level with hopes of becoming a physical therapist.
That path to become a physical therapist started a few years ago.
In her second high school practice in the spring of her freshman year – there was no winter season in the coronavirus pandemic-amended schedule – during a high jump attempt, she suffered an avulsion hip fracture, which is when a small chunk of bone attached to a tendon or ligament gets pulled away from the main part of the bone.
It was four months before she could do anything and six months before she was 100%.
“With my hip, I had a lot of physical therapy appointments, spent a lot of time in those offices, and I’d like to help athletes the way they do,” she said.
When Collins competed as a sophomore, it was her first year since seventh grade participating in track and field. She previously pursued dance for 10 years. Her success in just one and a half years of jumping has been eye-opening.
“I definitely feel like I’m more experienced,” she said. “I’m just kind of getting into the routine now, and it’s not as new as it was last year.”
And it’s not as if she is a one-trick student-athlete.
For the second winter in a row, Collins was part of the gold-medal winning 1,600-meter relay team. She joined Isabella Mennella, Ryan Germain and Grace Guilford to set a personal record of 4 minutes, 6.92 seconds.
“I’m more of a jumper, I’d say, but I do really enjoy the running aspect, and I train a lot to get faster,” she said. “That is most of my training, the running stuff. I love being on the relays and running the 300 and any other race they’d like to put me in.”
Collins has proven open to trying new events. Coaches encouraged her to try the long jump this year, and she went on to capture a conference championship, leaping 15-05.
“I think that my coaches thought I would be good at it, and we could use the extra points,” she said. “The high jump isn’t until later (in meets) and the long jump is at the beginning, so I can stay warm. I was pretty good right from the start, but I’m still getting used to it. All I do is run and jump.”
Her personal record is 15-11. She said she’d like to eventually hit 17-0.
Here are a few of Collins’ favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Forrest Gump.”
Favorite TV Show: “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Tom and Jerry.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Drake.
Favorite Song: “Getaway Car” by Taylor Swift.
Favorite Book: “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han.
Favorite Team: North Carolina Tar Heels.
Favorite Athlete: Lamara Distin (Jamaican high jump national record holder).
Favorite Vacation: Hope Town, Bahamas.
Favorite Hobby: “Reading on the beach.”
Favorite Subject: Health science.
Favorite Quote: “If we only do what we're familiar with, we might miss what we've been made for.”
Favorite Food: Tacos.
Favorite Drink: Lemonade.
Favorite Restaurant: Thai Sticky Rice.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning the 4x400 with my amazing team at states this year.”
Favorite Teacher: Mrs. Katie Salter.
Favorite Sport: Track and field.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Music on the bus with the team.”
Favorite Website/App: BeReal.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: @UNCTrack_Field.
Ideal Dinner Guest List (five people, living or dead): Colleen Hoover, Lamara Distin, Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift and Will Ferrell.
Ideal Group To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse (five fellow West athletes, one West coach): Grace Guildford, Isabella Menella, Kenley Ballou, Cate Siebert, Hubbard Stack and Coach Cal Sligh.
Items For A Deserted Island (five): Water bottle, lighter, fresh water, towel and flashlight.
