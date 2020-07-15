The Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) has been playing since early May without fans, and the season has gone on without a hitch.
The NC Dinos, a fan favorite in our state for obvious reasons, is currently the top team in the league at 39-17-1.
You can catch the Dinos at 5:30 a.m. Thursday on ESPN versus the Kiwoom Heroes.
Arizona native and Dino player Aaron Alther leads the league with 55 RBI.
If a baseball league playing for two and half months seems hard to believe, consider this … the Taichung-based CTBC Brothers on Saturday night became the first team in Taiwan’s professional baseball league to draw over 10,000 fans to a game this year, just months after COVID-19 restrictions forced the league to open its season to empty stadiums.
A total of 10,591 fans were on hand at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium as the Brothers crushed the Fubon Guardians 17-0 to improve their record to a league-leading 35-22.
When Taiwan’s Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) opened its season on April 11, all games were played without fans. On May 8, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) allowed up to 1,000 fans to attend games. The limit was raised to 2,000 on May 15.
On June 7, the CECC further relaxed attendance rules, allowing fans to sit in every other seat, meaning that stadiums could fill to half-capacity.
Germany's pro soccer league Bundesliga also provided an eye-opening number in its restart: no players among the teams in the first division tested positive with the coronavirus, beginning when the season restarted on May 16 to its conclusion on June 27.
The only confirmed case of a player missing a game because of the virus was when veteran Werder Bremen striker Claudio Pizarro was quarantined following a positive test for his daughter, as he later told the local Weser Kurier newspaper. He was not found to have the virus.
Bayern won its eighth straight Bundesliga title to cap the season.
Those pro sports leagues have not only survived in the COVID-19 era, they’ve thrived.
We’ll soon see if pro leagues in our country can match those abroad.
Major League Soccer restarted its season last week, Major League Baseball is set to start on Thursday, July 23 and the National Basketball Association is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 30.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.