MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys swim team brought back a runner-up trophy from the 3A east regional last season.
The Morehead City squad is looking for more this winter.
“They are gunning for it,” Taylor Wilson said as she enters her fifth year as coach. “They are ready. They got a taste of it, and now they are hungry. We’re going to be more prepared this season and strategically plan to win it.”
Briggs Cloutier highlights a deep and talented group.
Cloutier, who transferred to the school from South Africa last season, was named the 3A Coastal Conference Swimmer of the Year.
He won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle at the regional, and then placed fifth and ninth, respectively, in the state.
“He had a great first year swimming with us, and he’s having a really good year already this year,” Wilson said. “He’s our only senior on the boys side.”
At the regional meet, he teamed with Chase Morrow, Cooper Law and Cameron Johnson to take second in the 400 freestyle relay, and teamed with Kai Taylor, Morrow and Johnson to finish third in the 200 medley.
All but Morrow is back from that group.
“The boys are so good,” Wilson said. “They are really strong. We’ve got Lukas (Taylor) and Kai, and Colten Ellis, who is just really athletic. And Cam works really hard.”
Johnson, then a freshman, added a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly and took sixth in the 500 freestyle at regionals.
That group helped the boys join the girls to sweep the Coastal Conference championships last season. Although, it was a much different experience than most years.
“Last year, because of COVID, we had two teams each at different locations, spread out, and then we combined the events to determine the winners,” Wilson said. “They missed out on that experience of winning conference, hearing it announced and being able to celebrate. We didn’t know for a few days last year that we won it.”
The girls team also has a plethora of returners, including Ashlyn Lewis, who captured the Coastal Conference Swimmer of the Year, and Stella Higgs, who is recovering from a broken finger but is nearly ready to hit the pool.
At the regional meet, Higgs took fourth in the 100 backstroke, and Lewis placed fourth in the 50 freestyle. Lewis also claimed fifth place in the 100 freestyle.
Those two teamed up with Ryan Knowles and Kenley Riley to claim fourth in the 200 medley relay. Only Knowles is gone from that quartet. The team will have to share Riley, however, as she also wrestles in the winter.
“She’ll go back and forth, but we’ll definitely have her at our big meets,” Wilson said.
West has also added a newcomer to the mix in Cloutier’s freshman sister, Adeline.
“She is a powerhouse already,” Wilson said. “She is just killing it. We are glad to have her. We have new swimmers, but they are strong.”
The Patriots started the season with a dominating performance as the boys won a five-team meet by 78 points, and the girls won by 29.
“I don’t think I understood the caliber of athletes we had until the first meet,” Wilson said. “I knew we had some good kids coming in, but I realized we could be really good after that.”
After some West teams of the past had a roster numbering in the 40s, Wilson said she decided to keep the team smaller this season and kept 19.
“We only had 10 on the boys and 10 on the girls last year with COVID restrictions and found we kind of liked the smaller numbers,” she said. “It works well.”
