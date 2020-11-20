MOREHEAD CITY — Registration is now open for the First Baptist Church’s 2021 Upward Basketball season.
The league is open to boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade. Grades fifth through eighth will play by traditional middle school format. Players in third through eighth grade must attend one evaluation that will take place in November.
The first practice will be Monday, Jan. 4, and the first game Saturday, Jan. 23. Registration cost is $70 which includes a basketball jersey and shorts.
For more information, COVID-19 modifications and to register online, go to www.fbcmhc.org/upward_basketball. You may also download a registration form and bring it by the church office at 810 Bridges Street, Morehead City.
