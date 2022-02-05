CAMERON — Croatan’s streak had to end sometime.
The Cougars had participated in three straight 2A dual-team state finals but fell in the third round of the 3A duals Wednesday with a 38-32 loss to Orange.
“It’s the first time since New Bern we didn’t wrestle to our potential,” coach David Perry said. “It was not a good time to not wrestle our best.”
Croatan ended up losing its first and last match of the season, going 19-2 and winning both the Coastal Conference dual-team and tournament championships in its first year at the 3A level after realignment. It did so despite a lineup that included four freshmen and two sophomores.
“If you would have told me we’d be 19-2 and make it to the regional semis, I would have said, ‘OK, I’ll take it,’” Perry said. “I mean, I’m disappointed right now because we didn’t give our best effort, but I’m very pleased with our season.”
The Cougars fell to Fred T. Foard in the 2019 dual state final and lost to West Lincoln in the previous two seasons – there was no dual tournament last year in the coronavirus pandemic-affected schedule.
Union Pines (36-6) was set to meet Fred T. Foard (33-2) in the 3A state final at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Fieldhouse.
After a win over Currituck (12-4) in the third round, the Vikings forged a way to the program’s first dual-team state title match with a 49-24 win at home over Orange (19-4) in the regional final.
Perry said even if his team would have gotten past Orange, it would’ve had its work cut out for it against Union Pines.
“We would have needed to wrestle our best match of the year to beat them,” he said. “They were individual state champs last year, and they’re really tough. You never know, you get on the mat and you have a chance against anybody, but we would have needed a great effort.”
Orange required just one win versus Croatan in its last three matches after taking a 32-20 lead following the 220-pound bout. Hugo Vazquez (25-6) pinned freshman Tomas Augergo (23-13) in 2 minutes, 54 seconds in the 285-pound match to secure the victory.
The Panthers forfeited the final two matches at 106 and 113 to provide the final score. They had won seven of 11 matches going into the heavyweight bout, taking four by pin, two by decision and one by sudden victory.
The 220-pound bout was one of four tough-luck results for Croatan in the match with Elijah Acosta (28-4) surviving a 4-2 sudden victory over sophomore A.J. Pile (25-10). Landon Gray had Acova Isley (23-5) on his back at one point and trailed 8-6 going into the third period of the 195-pound match but ultimately dropped a 13-7 decision.
The night started under a bad sign for the Cougars as they fell by pin in the first two matches that it held leads in at the time. Colton Leiske (23-15) led 4-1 when he got caught in 2:00 at 120 pounds by Braden Crawford (29-14), and freshman Tommy Williams (16-17) held a 6-5 edge overt Dillon Heffernan (28-6) at 126 when he got caught in 4:35.
“We had some opportunities that got away from us,” Perry said.
Croatan trailed by just three, 23-20, with eight bouts left after wins by Cody Raymond, Josh Steffy, Eli Simonette and Drake Egan.
Raymond (29-6) pinned Ben Musser (5-11) in 4:47 at 138 pounds, Steffy (20-12) pinned Avery Clark (20-13) in 3:06 at 145, Simonette (12-3) pinned Andre Hill (21-15) in 1:03 at 160, and Egan (33-4) took a 6-2 decision over Nathan Hecht (18-10) at 170.
“Josh wrestled great,” Perry said. “We thought that was going to be a tough match. Eli, we bumped him up to 160 against a tough kid, and he got a pin. Drake, we bumped up to 170, and he wrestled well against a tough kid and got a win, so we had some big wins in some tossup matches.”
The Cougars will next hit the mat Friday at South Brunswick for the individual regional tournament.
“I’m hoping this loss inspires them for the regional,” Perry said.
Here are results of the match:
Orange 38, Croatan 32
106 – Cameron Sanchez (C) win by forfeit.
113 – Gavin Cohen (C) win by forfeit.
120 – Braden Crawford (O) pin Colton Leiske (C), 2:00.
126 – Dillon Heffemen (O) pin Tommy Williams (C), 4:35.
132 – Jared Hutchins (O) pin Angelica Steffy (C), 1:58.
138 – Cody Raymond (C) pin Ben Musser (O), 4:47.
145 – Josh Steffy (C) pin Avery Clark (O), 3:06.
152 – Samuel Crawford (O) pin Garrett Cortese (C), 1:42.
160 – Eli Simonette (C) pin Andre Hall (O), 1:03.
170 – Drake Egan (C) dec. Nathan Hecht (O), 6-2.
182 – Brendon Worsham (O) dec. Blake McCabe (C), 7-1.
195 – Acoya Isley (O) dec. Landon Gray (C), 13-7.
220 – Elijah Acosta (O) sudden victory A.J. Pile (C), 7-2.
285 – Hugo Vazquez (O) Tomas Augero (C), 2:54.
