OCEAN — Croatan has participated in five track and field meets this season and swept all five.
The Cougars again captured two wins in the fifth 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference competition of the spring with both teams going over 100 points.
The girls dominated their side with 115 points, followed by Richlands with 20 and Dixon with 19.
The boys were nearly as impressive, scoring 103 points to run away from Richlands with 39 and Dixon with 32.
Ginger Hayden swept the jumping events, taking the high jump in 5 feet, the long jump in 15-04 and the triple jump in 33-07.
Emma Morton also gained three victories, taking the pole vault in 8-0, the 100-meter hurdles in 17.44 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 52.70.
Samia Brimmer took the 200 meters in 27.87 and the 400 meters in 1:04.43.
Sarah Melby proved victorious in the shot put with a 38-03 push and captured the discus with a 104-09 throw.
Navaya Zales won the 3,200 meters in 12:08 and placed second in the 1,600 meters in 12:08.
Croatan placed first in the 400-meter relay in 53.71, took the 1,600-meter relay in 4:36.32 and claimed the top spot in the 3,200-meter relay in 10:55.35.
Mia Raynor was the runnerup in the shot put with a 33-09 push and second in the discus with a 95-04 throw.
Others taking second included: Paige Merrell, 100-meter hurdles, 18.22; Tessa McFarland, 300-meter hurdles, 55.09; Logan Besemer, 400 meters, 1:07.91; Janelle Ketner, 800 meters, 2:29.96; Avah Beikirch, 3,200 meters, 13:40; Cameran Land, pole vault, 6-0.
Those finishing third included: Ayla Zales, 200 meters, 31.56; Gwen O’Brien, 800 meters, 2:49; Samantha Hall, 1,600 meters, 6:37; Emilie Hayes, 3,200 meters, 14:35; Jadyn Melby, pole vault, 5-06; Cailin Ames, discus, 89-02; Shelby Waltrip, shot put, 33-06.
Will Rouse and Colten Rodriguez each collected a pair of wins on the boys side. Rouse swept the throwing events, tossing the shot put 39-05 and the discus 129-08 while Rodriguez took the 1,600 meters in 4:36.71 and the 3,200 meters in 10:43.
Kenny Lombreglia won the 200 meters in 24.31, Luke Nicolajsen was victorious in the 400 meters in 52.04, and Matthew Quispe touched the line first in the 800 meters in 2:07.12.
Connor Futral garnered a triumph in the pole vault with a 13-06 vault, Tim McCabe clocked in first in the 110-meter hurdles in 22.43, and Brayden Stephens led the field in 49.54 in the 300-meter hurdles.
The Cougars placed first in three relays, including the 800 meters in 1:36.37, the 1,600 in 3:31.94 and the 3,200 in 9:02.24. They finished second in the 400-meter relay in 49.64.
Trey Austin was the runnerup in both the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters, finishing in 5:06.13 and 11:28, respectively.
Landon Lewis tallied two second-place hurdles finishes, stopping the watch in 22.96 in the 110 meters and in 51.89 in the 300 meters.
Other second-place finishers included: James Wallace, 400 meters, 52.57; Croft McLean, 800 meters, 2:15.74; Luke Reardon, long jump, 16-01.5; Ben Futral, pole vault, 11-06.
Third-place finishers included: Lombreglia, 400 meters, 52.93; Tyrese Cone, 1,600 meters, 5:17.28; Nolan McGehee, 3,200 meters, 12:03; Jack Daffron, pole vault, 11-06.
