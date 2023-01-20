As we head down the stretch of winter sports, one thing is becoming clearer – this year is the year of the sophomore.
Varsity rosters and starting rotations are usually made up of juniors and seniors, so when sophomores start to shine, it’s hard not to take notice.
This winter, two of the three high schools have a class of 10th-graders that is doing something special on the basketball court, on the wrestling mat and in winter track and field meets.
At West, Jaylen Hewitt ranks third in points per game on a squad marching toward its fifth straight conference title. He is scoring 9.9 points per game and ranks second on the team in rebounds with 6.3. He is the only sophomore on the varsity roster.
It's worth noting, too, that Hewitt burst onto the scene in the fall as the school’s starting quarterback. He lit up opposing defenses for 2,257 passing yards and 23 touchdowns in his first year as varsity signal-caller for a team that tied for a conference title.
On the Patriots’ girls basketball team, three of the top five scorers are 10th-graders, including Skyler Setzer with 7.5 points per game, Sam Huber with 5.8 and Ella Graham with 4.2.
Mia Snyder is also averaging 2.0 points per game and Nevaeh Giossi 1.5. West will only graduate one player at the end of this season.
The sophomore effect is also alive and well at Croatan, where the top two boys basketball scorers are 10th-graders.
Trey Jones is averaging 17.3 points while Jaden Hilliard is scoring 12.8 per game for a Cougar squad with the most wins, 10, since the 2012-2013 season. James Clemens is a third sophomore on the roster and averaging 2.1 points per game.
In the fall, Hilliard also impressed on the soccer pitch with five goals and seven assists, ranked fourth on a squad that reached the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs.
Sophomores are just as prevalent on the wrestling mat this season. The Cougars have 14 on the roster and four in their starting lineup, including Cameron Sanchez who is 23-6 at 113 pounds, Daschle Egan (21-11) at 120, Gavin Cohen (23-11) at 126 and Tommy Williams (18-11) at 132.
West has a stable of seven sophomore grapplers in its starting rotation, part of a group of 12 on the roster. Conner Craig is 35-13 at 106 pounds, Josh Figueredo is 22-15 at 132, Dylan Shirley is 36-8 at 138, Braden Reynolds is 26-14 at 145, John Schulz is 21-22 at 160, Jeremiyah Dixon is 12-22 at 170 and Luke Jones is 15-22 at 195.
East Carteret has seven sophomores on its roster, including three who wrestle regularly. Chase Wagoner is 10-4 at 195 pounds, Aaron Gonzalez is 15-15 at 182 Lily Weippert is 4-8 at 132 and Parker Marriner is 2-0 at 220.
All three high schools have promising sophomores on their winter track and field teams, too.
At Croatan, there are 23 10th-graders on the roster. Pierce Mahnke turned in two top-10 finishes at the prestigious COROS Holiday Classic at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem on Dec. 17. He finished seventh in the long jump and ninth in the high jump. Kayla Hunt also placed sixth in the 3,200-meter run at the same meet.
There are 17 sophomores at West, including Peyton Wheeler who placed fourth in the 300 meters at the COROS meet. Jake Knight placed sixth in the 3,200 meters and ninth in the 1,600 meters, and MaryBeth Garrison was 10th in the triple jump.
East Carteret only has two sophomores on the team, but Sadie McIntosh is a promising shot putter with a second-place finish in a meet at West on Wednesday.
Sophomores are a funny bunch in high school sports. The best ones make the starting rotations, but you can never tell which ones will continue to develop through their senior years.
I think in this case, though, West and Croatan can safely keep their expectations raised. Paired with the extremely talented incoming freshman classes anticipated for both schools, the 2024-2025 school year looks to be truly special.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com
