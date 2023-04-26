OCEAN — Croatan girls lacrosse senior Kate Wilson will be headed to Durham to take part in the Bull City All Stars: Cullen Classic for Cancer game on Wednesday, May 31.
The annual game will be held at Duke University’s Koskinen Stadium. Games will feature the best senior boys and girls lacrosse players in the state.
This year, there were 232 seniors nominated by 92 coaches for the coveted roster spots.
Wilson is the first Cougar to be selected for the game. The versatile midfielder will also be the program’s first player to go on to compete at the Division I level after she signed on with Liberty in the fall.
Wilson missed three games this season with an ankle injury but has still tallied 41 goals and nine assists with a 3.7 goal per game average. She has helped the Cougars reach a 12-2 record and their first conference championship while being a favorite in the upcoming 1A/2A/3A state playoffs.
Wilson led the team in goals as a junior with 70 and added 12 assists to help the Cougars finish 11-7 overall. She also tallied 51 goals and 10 assists as a sophomore for a team that finished 9-3.
