OCEAN — Siblings aren’t new in sports.
Pairs of brothers and sisters help make up the rosters at all three high schools.
One sibling might play baseball while the other plays softball, or one might play girls soccer, the other boys soccer.
But Josh and Angelica Steffy might be the first county brother and sister combo competing on the same team.
The two Croatan wrestlers already spent the fall playing for the same football team. Now, they’re on the mat helping the Cougars try to capture a 3A Coastal Conference championship as starters for their respective weight classes.
Josh is 10-5 at 152 pounds, and Angelica is 4-8 at 138 pounds.
Angelica is a junior and Josh a sophomore, but after years of being the smaller one, Josh finally has the size advantage when they train together.
“She was better than me for a while,” Josh said. “When we were playing rec sports or when we were younger, she was just a lot stronger and bigger than I was.”
Angelica noted, “It was so much easier to be better before the testosterone boost.”
At the quad meet on Thursday, Josh went 3-0 and Angelica 1-1. After each match, the grapplers got the support from their teammates, but later, they each got added critique from their sibling.
“We’re able to see what the other did wrong on the field or on the mat,” Angelica said, “and help the other identify that and see how we can get better.”
Knowing what makes a teammate tick is part of being on the same team, but the Steffys have the added communication bonus that comes with being siblings.
“It pays off sometimes because of the brother-sister connection,” Josh said. “We know what the other is thinking a lot of the time. And it’s little stuff like when we’re at home playing Mad Lib, we understand what the other is saying right away.”
Of course, being good teammates doesn’t always mean being the best of friends. After spending all afternoon at practice or all night at meets, hanging out at home usually isn’t high on either one’s list.
“We’re so much better together as teammates,” Angelica said. “At the house, we don’t really get along that well. We work really well in team sports, but friendship-wise, we tend to annoy each other.”
Still, the duo is hoping to bring a wrestling mat home soon, giving them the ability to keep training after practice, on the weekends or during holidays. Their similar weight classes helps provide them comparative competition, too.
“She pushes me a lot harder at practice than other people at my weight class,” Josh said.
In the future, wrestling might look a lot like basketball or soccer, with a girls team and a boys team. For now, though, everyone is thrown together on the same roster. There are girls wrestling tournaments, but for most matches and tournaments, Angelica competes against the same opponents as everyone else. That means she has to stay one step ahead of the curve if she wants to win matches.
“I have to work harder to build muscle, and I have to do things perfectly,” she said. “I can’t muscle my way through some of this stuff like a guy can. I have to be really on point technically.”
Angelica started wrestling and playing football from the start when she came to Croatan. That gave Josh an inside look at what to expect when he arrived in 2020-2021 to a sports season still heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“High school sports are a lot different, so it was nice to see what was coming by her starting a year earlier,” he said. “Freshman year, I was paired up with three seniors, and it was terrifying. I got better from it, but it was hard and scary.”
This fall, Josh played linebacker and running back, while Angelica played at linebacker and receiver. The duo has also played recreational basketball and baseball together, but wrestling is their favorite sport and one they’d like to continue playing in college.
“I think it’s kind of cool that we’ve both grown up playing these sports together,” Angelica said. “We’ve both grown a lot, and it’s something we want to keep doing at college. We probably won’t end up going to the same college, but it’s nice being teammates for now.”
She added, “I think it will bring us closer when we’re older, how we went through these experiences together.”
The pair will hit the mat for the Cougars next on Tuesday, Jan. 18 when they host Swansboro for the start of league competition.
