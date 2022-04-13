OCEAN — One hour and 15 minutes is all it took for the West Carteret softball team to pick up its second straight conference win and remain tied for first in the 3A Coastal.
The Patriots ran up a quick 15-5 score over Croatan on the road in five innings on Tuesday, moving to 8-5 overall and 4-1 in the conference. They are tied with Richlands (4-1), which fell 2-0 in a wild 15-inning nonconference game with East Carteret on Tuesday.
West was solid on all fronts, racking up 12 hits, stealing three bases and getting a 2.80 ERA from pitcher Kiersten Margoupis.
“The girls played great tonight,” West coach John Barnes said. “We’ve been getting beat up lately with a tough conference schedule and a tough nonconference schedule. The girls hung on tough tonight, chipped away and fought until the end.”
The Patriots were coming off a 7-6 loss to New Bern on Monday. They have been challenged in this conference, beating Swansboro on April 5 by a slim 2-1 score, losing to Richlands 15-4 on April and beating both Dixon and Richlands the first time by just two runs to start their league schedule.
“It’s been rough, but it’s been fun,” Barnes said. “I would much rather play this level of competition night in and night out. We’re still in the race for the conference. That’s the only thing we’re concerned with right now.”
Croatan (2-8 overall) also came into the game on Tuesday off a loss. The Cougars fell to Richlands 10-0 on Thursday, their third straight loss by shutout against Coastal opponents. They are 1-5 in league play.
Hitting has been the Achilles heel for the Cougars, who have a league-low 40 runs all season. The team racked up eight against West, but only a handful were timely.
“We’ve been having a hard time with that this season,” Croatan coach Lindsey Bach said. “I keep waiting for it to turn on. We had a good week of hitting in practice last week. They’ll swing at anything I give them, but for some reason, they freeze up in games. We have to find that confidence and that happy medium.”
The majority of the runs came late in the game, with West only leading 5-2 through three innings and 9-4 heading into the fifth. The Patriots were at the top of the lineup to start the frame, getting three straight base hits from Hannah Moseley, Makenzie Burroughs and Zoe Sabourin, the last a two-run single.
Sabourin and Saylor Gray, who was hit by a pitch to get on, scored on a Hydee Kugler single after Margoupis walked to load the bases. Kugler had a monster night, going 3-for-3 with a double, five RBIs and three runs.
Anna Keith Sullivan kept the hits coming with a sacrifice fly to score Margoupis, one of five RBIs for the first baseman, and Makenzie Asby hit a single to score Kugler and give her team a 15-4 lead. Asby, Gray and Moseley each had two hits in the game.
In the bottom of the inning, Croatan got a solo run from Keiya Bullock. She scored on a Bailey Cannon single after getting on with an error. The Cougars’ best inning offensively was the fourth where they scored two runs.
Olivia Thompson scored the first on a Bella Rodriguez sacrifice grounder after hitting a single to reach. Abi Jensen also got on with a base hit and scored on a sacrifice fly from Ames. Jensen hit 2-for-2 on the night.
The Cougars turned to freshman Haigan McNeil on the mound. She struck out three and walked three in five innings.
“She’s a tough girl, and she works super hard,” Bach said. “She’s only a freshman, but she has already grown a lot. It can be hard as a pitcher when you have that kind of pressure on you. We have to do a better job behind her.”
Margoupis got the win for West, striking out five and walking none with just two earned runs allowed.
West will face nonconference Archbishop Spalding (8-0) from Severn, Md., on Tuesday. Croatan will host Dixon (9-6 overall) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret..............203 46x - 15 12 3
Croatan….................002 21x - 5 8 2
WP – Margoupis
LP – McNeil
West Carteret leading hitters: Kugler 3-3 (2B), 5 RBIs, 3 runs; Asby 2-4, RBI; Gray 2-3, RBI, 3 runs; Moseley 2-4, 2 runs; Burroughs 1-4, 2 runs; Sabourin 1-3, 2 runs; Sullivan 1-3 (2B), 5 RBIs.
Croatan leading hitters: Jensen 2-2, run; Ames 1-2, RBI, run; Cannon 1-3, RBI; Hunsinger 1-3 (3B), RBI, run; McNeil 1-3; Thompson 1-3, run; White 1-3, RBI.
