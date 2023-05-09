OCEAN — It had been six years since the West Carteret girls soccer team last beat Croatan when the teams met earlier this month in 3A Coastal Conference play.
It took the Patriots only a month to defeat the Cougars again.
The Morehead City squad duplicated its 2-1 triumph from the first meeting on Monday in the regular season finale for both teams.
“I could not be happier with this team,” West first-year coach Cory Noe said. “It is a really special group.”
The Patriots went 14-5-1 to match their highest win total since 2018 when they put up the same record. They also finished second in the league with an 8-2 mark to match their best league finish since the 2018 squad.
After starting the season 3-3, West went 11-2-1 in its last 14 games.
“They responded and bought in,” Noe said. “They are one heck of a squad, and I’m lucky to coach them. I don’t think a lot of people expected us to have this kind of run, especially when you consider all the talent that we graduated last year.”
A pair of sophomores led Noe’s squad against Croatan just as they have all season.
Sam Huber scored a beauty in a first half that saw her team on the wrong side of the possession game, and Sasha Baker snapped a 1-1 tie with 15 minutes to go in the contest when she bent in a corner kick from the right side.
Huber leads the team with 20 goals, followed by Baker with 13. West has scored 54 goals in 20 games.
Kaygan Forsythe hit the equalizer for Croatan on an assist from Molly Franks with nine minutes to go before halftime. The Cougars outshot West 5-3 in the first half and 9-8 in the game.
“The first half was awful. We didn’t deserve to be tied,” Noe said. “They had more of the possession, and them going down 1-0 at half would have been cruel. I told the girls we needed to sort it out, and we did. We picked up the intensity in the second half.”
The Patriots held a 5-4 advantage in shots in the second half. They took six corner kicks in the contest to four for the home team.
While West produced one of its best seasons in years, Croatan put up one of its worst.
After going 49-10-3 overall and 34-0-2 to win three league championships in a row, the Cougars went 4-15 overall and 3-7 in the Coastal Conference. They had gone to at least the third round of the state playoffs in each of the past three seasons, including a trip to last year’s 3A east regional final, and entered the campaign with a 40-game unbeaten streak in league play.
“You expect it to end at some point. You just don’t expect such a drastic drop-off,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “I told the girls that we could lose all our nonconference games and it would be OK, because I thought it would prepare us for the conference, and I thought we could have won the conference. But we couldn’t score goals, and we gave up inexplicable ones.”
Croatan scored just 19 goals in 19 games, getting shut out 11 times.
“That is our lowest output ever, hands down,” Slater said. “Next year, I think that there is still a lot of promise here, there really is. We’re just missing a piece here or there that would have solidified things.”
Croatan said goodbye to six players on senior night, including Hailey Paul, Hannah Berger, Sidney Inscoe, Melissa Smith, Natalie Eickhoff and Forsythe.
