PALA, Calif. — Cooper Webb is building momentum as he looks forward to his favored supercross campaign.
After failing to reach the podium in the first nine races of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the county native has now reached it in back-to-back weeks.
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider perfectly matched his performance from the Ironman National, taking fourth in the opening moto and third in the last moto to finish third overall on a day that saw temperatures soar near triple digits at Fox Raceway National II.
“The track was super gnarly and just baked, but I was super happy with today,” Webb said after the race. “Same as last weekend, we were a little bit farther off the (leader’s) pace, but I got a great start that second one and tried to run up there as long as I could. It was a tough day, just super warm and super rough, but I’m happy to be on the podium. I usually struggle here, so I’m stoked with that.”
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will conclude this Saturday with the sport’s oldest event in Northern California.
The legendary Hangtown Motocross Classic will commence from Rancho Cordova’s Prairie City SVRA and will feature live broadcast coverage of the first motos on MAVTV at 4 p.m. Second moto coverage will air via next-day delay at 7 p.m. Sunday on NBC Sports Network.
The action from Hangtown will also stream live all day on Peacock, beginning with exclusive qualifying coverage at 1 p.m., followed by four consecutive hours of moto coverage beginning at 4 p.m.
The Monster Energy Supercross season will start on Saturday, Jan. 8 at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
Webb has been spectacular on the Supercross circuit, winning the championship in 2021 and 2019 and finishing as the runner-up in 2020.
The 25-year-old hasn’t matched that kind of success in motocross. Last season was wiped out by a crash after he took sixth in 2019. He placed ninth and eighth, respectively, in the previous two seasons.
Webb will set a 450SX career high this season with a fifth-place standing.
He currently sports 316 points to trail Chase Sexton in fourth with 342.
Dylan Ferrandis wrapped up the 450SX title at Fox Raceway National II with a 1-2 moto day to take the runner-up spot on the podium, and produce 486 season points. He’s ended up on the podium in all 11 races this season, taking five wins, four runner-up finishes, and two third-place finishes.
The 27-year-old rookie rider became the 26th different 450 class titleholder in 50 seasons and is also the first French rider in 30 years to win the motocross premier class championship.
Additionally, he’s the eighth rider in history to earn the title in his first season at the sport’s highest level, while also giving Yamaha its first 450SX champion since 2007 with Grant Langston.
Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac are separated by just nine points in the battle for second place with Roczen at 424 and Tomac at 415. Tomac has put himself in position to finish as the runner-up with two consecutive victories.
After enduring the longest win drought of his decorated career (10 races), Tomac’s victories give him 27 in the premier class, putting him in a tie with Bob Hannah for third on the all-time wins list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.