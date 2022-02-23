MOREHEAD CITY — Another gutsy overtime win sent the West Carteret girls basketball to the second round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday.
The Patriots, after blowing a 12-2 lead in the second quarter, overcame a four-point scoring deficit late in the fourth to force four extra minutes and beat Richlands 48-43 in the first round of the 3A tournament.
With the win, the No. 7-seeded Patriots (20-6 overall) will go on to host No. 10 West Brunswick (13-11) on Thursday.
It’s hard to beat a team four times, but that’s what West did against Richlands (14-10). The two teams battled twice in the 3A Coastal Conference, where West won with a 10-0 record and the Wildcats placed third at 6-4.
The two league wins came by substantial 17- and 19-point margins, but the last two were by much slimmer margins. The latest by five points was just a hair off the Patriots’ 51-45 win in the Coastal tournament finals on Friday.
West may have blown a double-digit lead in the game, but it can boast a 3-0 record in overtime contests now. The Patriots beat Swansboro 48-46 in triple overtime on Feb. 1 and topped beat White Oak 43-42 on Jan. 24.
The win looked unlikely in the second half when the West offense couldn’t buy a bucket and Richlands got shot after shot at the foul line. The Patriots came out of the gate in the third quarter with an 8-2 run, but they didn’t score between the 3:27 mark of the third and the 3:56 mark of the fourth.
“We started playing not to lose instead of playing to win,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “I called a timeout and asked them to start playing like I know they could. The refs weren’t going to bail us out. We weren’t going to be able to just hold on anymore. A lot of teams I’ve coached would have collapsed at that point, but this team refuses to give up.”
The momentum from the 33-20 lead early in the third disappeared as Richlands went up 38-34 with two minutes on the clock. The Patriots, needing a spark, got a free throw from Caroline Baylis and a clutch three-pointer from Kasey McCoury to tie the score.
“That’s the game right there, that shot,” Howell said. “It flipped the momentum, brought us back to life. She’s one of those players who stays calm, cool and collected in big moments like that.”
West had a shot to end the game in regulation when Lily Green intercepted Richlands’ inbound pass with a few ticks on the clock, but the contested layup barely rimmed out.
“She was upset with herself, but here’s the thing,” Howell said. “If she doesn’t get that steal, Richlands gets the pass out, maybe gets fouled and goes to the line to win the game. That play saved us.”
In overtime, West got buckets from the floor from Sam Huber and Emme Baber and two free throws apiece from Baylis and Baber. The team shot 4-of-6 at the charity stripe in the final period. Richlands shot 3-of-5 but suffered from six turnovers.
Baber led the team with 10 points, followed by nine from McCoury, seven apiece from Teiona Frazier and Baylis and six from Jayden Lupton.
Baber also had four rebounds, five assists and five steals, Lupton tallied eight rebounds, three steals and six deflections, Baylis pulled down seven boards, and Huber finished with four steals and three deflections.
Richlands’ leading scorer Mallory Foy put up a game-high 18 point, another solid outing after she scored 29 against the Patriots on Friday. The Wildcats had another busy night at the free-throw line, going 19-of-33.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
OT
Richlands........................... 2 16 11 9 - 5 - 43
West Carteret.................. 12 13 8 5 -10 - 48
RICHLANDS (43) – Foy 18, Schmitt 9, Brayford 4, Feathers 4, Pittman 2, Ross 2.
WEST CARTERET (48) – Baber 10, McCoury 9, Baylis 7, Frazier 7, Lupton 6, S. Huber 4, Setzer 2, Graham 1.
